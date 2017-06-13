Aspirin linked to higher risk of serious bleeding in the elderly

* Risk much higher for over-75s than younger patients
* Experts recommend heartburn drugs to minimise hazard
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 14 People who are aged 75 or older
and take aspirin daily to ward off heart attacks face a
significantly elevated risk of serious or even fatal bleeding
and should be given heartburn drugs to minimise the danger, a
10-year study has found.
Between 40 percent and 60 percent of over-75s in Europe and
the United States take aspirin every day, previous studies have
estimated, but the implications of long-term use in older people
have remained unclear until now because most clinical trials
involve patients under 75.
The study published on Wednesday, however, was split equally
between over-75s and younger patients, examining a total of
3,166 Britons who had suffered a heart attack or stroke and were
taking blood-thinning medication to prevent a recurrence.
Researchers emphasised that the findings did not mean that
older patients should stop taking aspirin. Instead, they
recommend broad use of proton pump inhibitor heartburn drugs
such as omeprazole, which can cut the risk of upper
gastrointestinal bleeding by 70-90 percent.
While aspirin -- invented by Bayer in 1897 and
now widely available over the counter -- is generally viewed as
harmless, bleeding has long been a recognised hazard.
Peter Rothwell, one of the study authors, said that taking
anti-platelet drugs such as aspirin prevented a fifth of
recurrent heart attacks and strokes but also led to about 3,000
excess-bleeding deaths annually in Britain alone.
The majority of these were in people aged over 75.
"In people under 75 the benefits of taking aspirin for
secondary prevention after a heart attack or stroke clearly
outweigh the relatively small risk of bleeding. These people
needn't worry," Rothwell said.
"In the over-75s the risk of a serious bleed is higher, but
the key point is that this risk is substantially preventable by
taking proton pump inhibitors alongside aspirin."
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine President Alan Boyd, who
was not involved in the study, said it had been considered that
the benefits of aspirin outweighed the risks of bleeding in all
patients and that the new research would force a reappraisal.
Rothwell, Director of the Centre for Prevention of Stroke
and Dementia at Oxford University, and his colleagues found that
the annual rate of life-threatening or fatal bleeds was less
than 0.5 percent in under-65s, rising to 1.5 percent for those
aged 75-84 and nearly 2.5 percent for over-85s.
Because the majority of patients studied were taking
low-dose aspirin, rather than more modern anti-platelet drugs
such as clopidogrel or AstraZeneca's Brilinta, the study
could not draw conclusions about combined drug use.
However, a commentary in The Lancet medical journal, where
the study was published, noted that patients on dual
anti-platelet therapy were known to have a higher risk of
bleeding than those on monotherapy and that the research showed
the need for regular evaluation of older patients.
(Editing by David Goodman)