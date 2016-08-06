Novartis asthma pill shows promise in small trial

LONDON Aug 6 The first new asthma pill in
decades has produced promising results in a small clinical
trial, potentially paving the way for another treatment option
for patients by the end of the decade.
Fevipiprant, which is being developed by Novartis,
reduced a biological marker of asthma nearly five-fold in the
12-week trial involving 61 patients, researchers said on
Saturday. No serious adverse events were reported.
Larger and longer studies are now needed to prove that the
twice-daily pill can also reduce severe asthma attacks, known as
exacerbations. Novartis believes the medicine could be filed for
regulatory approval in around 2019.
Pills for asthma used to be standard treatment 40 or 50
years ago, but those older products were often associated with
worrying side effects. They have since been replaced by inhalers
that deliver small amounts of drugs directly into the lungs.
The Novartis pill works in a very precise way to block the
action of inflammatory cells called eosinophils.
The latest research, published in the journal Lancet
Respiratory Medicine, comes at a time of considerable innovation
in asthma care, with the recent launch of new injectable drugs
for severe asthma that also target eosinophils.
At the same time, many drugmakers are developing improved
asthma inhalers, including "smart" devices with sensors that
monitor use.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)