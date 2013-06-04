Thinking differently: Autism finds space in the workplace

* Big business seeks fresh talent on the autism spectrum
* Aim is to gain competitive advantage through new thinking
* Campaigners see business sense in "neurological diversity"
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, June 4 Some call it neurological
diversity, others see it as autism's fight back. People
diagnosed as "on the spectrum" are suddenly in demand by
employers seeking a competitive advantage from autistic workers
more used to being considered disabled than special.
Expressing a belief that "innovation comes from the edges",
German computer software giant SAP last month launched
a recruitment drive to attract people with autism to join it as
software testers.
A week later, U.S. home financing firm Freddie Mac
advertised a second round of paid internships aimed specifically
at autistic students or new graduates.
The multinationals both say they hope to harness the unique
talents of autistic people as well as giving people previously
marginalised in the workforce a chance to flourish in a job.
"Only by employing people who think differently and spark
innovation will SAP be prepared to handle the challenges of the
21st Century," SAP's board member for human resources, Luisa
Delgado, said as she announced the plan.
For Ari Ne'eman, president of the Washington DC-based
Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and a member of the U.S.
National Council on Disability, the moves are welcome and well
overdue. It's high time autism fought back, he told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
"We need to see neurological diversity in much the same way
as we've seen workplace diversity efforts in the past on the
basis of race, gender and sexual orientation," he said. "We're
now seeing a growing level of interest in this."
Autistic spectrum disorders, including Asperger's syndrome
or high-functioning autism, are thought to affect around 1
percent of the population worldwide.
The disorders are caused by a combination of genetic and
environmental factors and can range from severe mental
retardation with a profound inability to communicate, to
relatively mild symptoms combined with some high levels of
function such as those seen in people with Asperger's.
Among the core features of autism are poor communication
skills and social difficulties. In high-functioning autism,
features such as intense or obsessive focus and unwavering
attention to detail are also common.
These latter qualities, experts say, as well an ability to
approach an issue in a different way - often a creative or
counterintuitive one - make autistic people potentially
attractive as employees in large corporations.
"Historically, there seemed to be a certain perception of
this population as being incapable of performing corporate level
work," Freddie' Mac's diversity manager Stephanie Roemer told
Reuters. "In reality people on the spectrum offer so much to an
organisation ... willing to think outside of the box and view
this cadre of talent as a 'value add'."
OBSESSION AND SUCCESS
Joshua Kendall, author of "America's Obsessives", which
argues that some of history's greatest American business and
political leaders became successful partly because of obsessive
personality traits, says the firms that get in first on this
trend are likely to reap rewards.
"These big companies aren't doing it out of the kindness of
their heart; they are doing it because they now realise they've
been missing something," he said in a telephone interview.
He said the crucial question if such recruitment drives are
to prove successful and sustainable is how much society will
seek to accommodate people who think differently, or how much it
would seek to "cure" them of their disorder.
"These are people who have traditionally been labelled as
disabled. So do we want to treat them, or do we want to allow
them to be as they are and adapt to them?"
SAP says its global autism recruitment drive, which aims to
employ 650 autistic people - around 1 percent of its workforce -
by 2020, comes after successful pilot projects in India and
Ireland. It is a collaborative project with Specialisterne, a
Danish consultancy that gets people with autism into jobs where
they can shine.
Ne'eman says so far most of the firms expressing interest in
autistic workers tend to be in science, technology, engineering
and mathematics (STEM) fields. In future, he says he hopes their
success will encourage others to take notice.
"Many of us can and do succeed in a wide variety of
professions," he said. "I, for instance, am an autistic person
working in politics and public policy, which is certainly not a
stereotypical field."
In Britain, only 15 percent of adults with autism are in
full-time employment, says Carol Povey, a director at the UK's
National Autistic Society - a fraction, she adds, of those who
could contribute to the world of work.
In the United States, according to Ne'eman, studies of the
working lives of autistic people have not been done, so no
comparable data is available.
"It's great to see organisations not just doing from
corporate social responsibility, but actually recognising there
is a good business case behind having more people with autism in
the workforce," Povey said. "These people will contribute to the
effectiveness and growth of the business."
Yet autism campaigners, and the firms seeking to recruit
people on the spectrum, know there will be problems, too. Povey
notes that "the social aspects of being in a workplace or office
may pose particular challenges" for autistic recruits.
"They may be great at doing the task in hand, but really
struggle when it comes to 'water cooler moments' or lunchtime.
"In fact they may even make other colleagues feel inadequate
or awkward. They are unlikely to get involved in the banter of
the workplace, and more likely to just get on with the job."