UK regulators license BAT e-cigarette as quit-smoking medicine

LONDON Jan 4 Britain's drug regulators have
given the go-ahead for a British American Tobacco
electronic-cigarette vaping device to be sold as a quit smoking
medicine, the first such product to be given a drug licence in
the UK.
The decision to licence BAT's e-Voke product means it can
now be prescribed on the state-funded National Health Service
for patients trying to give up smoking.
"We want to ensure licensed nicotine containing products --
including e-cigarettes -- which make medicinal claims are
available and meet appropriate standards of safety, quality and
efficacy to help reduce the harms from smoking," the Medicines
and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a
statement on Monday.
The statement said the e-Voke licence was granted
"recently", and a spokesman told Reuters it was issued "towards
the end of last year".
Many experts think e-cigarettes, which heat nicotine-laced
liquid into an inhalable vapour, are a lower-risk alternative to
smoking, but since they are relatively new products, there is
little long-term evidence on their safety.
Public Health England, the government's public health
agency, has said it considers e-cigarettes to be at least 95
percent safer than tobacco cigarettes, which cause lung cancer
and many other diseases and kill half of all those who use them.
BAT said in a statement on its website it is "currently
evaluating plans to commercialise" e-Voke, which uses cartridges
containing pharmaceutical grade nicotine.
More than 2 million adults use e-cigarettes in Britain,
about a third of whom are ex-smokers and two-thirds current
smokers, according to the charity Action on Smoking and Health.
Big tobacco firms, including BAT, Philip Morris
International, Japan Tobacco and Imperial
Tobacco Group, are jostling for position in the emerging
vaping market, which is estimated at around $7 billion for 2015.
The MHRA said it would "continue to encourage companies to
voluntarily submit medicines licence applications for
e-cigarettes and other nicotine containing products as
medicines" and hoped to see more e-cigarettes and next
generation nicotine delivery products submit applications in
future.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Louise Heavens)