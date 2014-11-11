U.S. judge orders Becton Dickinson to correct false syringe claims

Nov 11 A U.S. federal court has ordered medical
device maker Becton Dickinson and Co to notify customers
that it falsely claimed its safety syringes were sharper and
wasted less medicine than those of rival Retractable
Technologies Inc.
The order, handed down Monday by Judge Leonard Davis in the
Eastern District of Texas, follows an award of $340 million in
damages to Retractable in September 2013 after a jury trial.
Besides notifying customers directly, Becton must post a
notice on its website and provide comprehensive training for its
employees and distributors to avoid any future false claims.
Retractable, which is located in Little Elm, Texas, sued
Becton in June 2007, accusing the Franklin Lakes, New
Jersey-based company of trying to monopolize the market for
safety syringes through false advertising.
Davis on Monday also rejected Retractable's bid to recover
an additional $260 million in profits it said Becton Dickinson
earned from false advertisements, saying they were already
included in the $340 million award.
The judge also ruled that Retractable Technologies' request
for $36.5 million in legal fees was too high and ordered the
company to recalculate the amount.
Retractable Chief Financial Officer Douglas Cowan declined
to comment.
Becton Dickinson spokeswoman Erica Ellenberg did not
immediately return a call seeking comment.
Safety syringes are designed to protect patients from
needlestick injuries and contamination. The syringes at issue in
the lawsuit work by retracting the needle automatically after
use.
The case is Retractable Technologies Inc et al v. Becton
Dickinson and Co, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Texas, No. 2:08-CV-16.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha and Lisa
Von Ahn)