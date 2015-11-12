Germany, U.S. in hot pursuit of "messenger" drug molecules

* Messenger RNA attracts hundreds of millions of dollars
* Potential for technology highlighted at Berlin conference
By Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 12 A molecule that carries
the recipe for making drugs inside body cells is exciting
scientists and investors alike, attracting hundreds of millions
of dollars in a scramble for the next promising area of
biotechnology.
German and U.S. firms are leading the way in synthetic
messenger RNA, or mRNA technology, a new approach to tackling a
range of hard-to-treat diseases.
In theory, the promise of mRNA is enormous, ranging from
cancer to infectious diseases to heart and kidney disorders,
since it could be used to tackle the 80 percent of proteins that
are difficult to affect with existing medicines.
Despite a recent sell-off in biotech stocks, sparked by U.S.
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's threat to
crack down on drug pricing, enthusiasm for mRNA, is rising.
Four-year-old Moderna Therapeutics, based in Massachusetts,
which raised a record-breaking $450 million in a private funding
round in January, valuing it at $3 billion, has so far hogged
the limelight but German companies are flexing their muscles.
Privately-held CureVac in the university town of Tuebingen,
which already has backing from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
thanks to its vaccine work, last week raised $110 million from
new investors, valuing it at $1.6 billion.
And Mainz-based BioNTech clinched a deal possibly worth up
to $1.5 billion with Sanofi to use mRNA to fight
cancer. BioNTech is owned by the Struengmann family who sold
generic drugmaker Hexal to Novartis in 2005.
Driving the point home, the third International mRNA Health
Conference is being held in Berlin this week. Moderna, CureVac
and BioNTech are all sponsoring the event.
Today's biotech medicines use complex proteins or antibodies
to treat disease, while traditional tablets such as aspirin or
Viagra are simple chemicals. Harnessing synthetic mRNA is a
different model altogether.
In effect, mRNA serves as software that can be injected into
the body to instruct ribosomes, the "3D-printers" found inside
cells, to churn out desired proteins.
"This is a radically different approach from conventional
approaches, where therapeutic proteins are produced outside the
human body and active ingredients need to be isolated, purified
and cooled and then be inserted back into the human body at
great complexity and cost," said CureVac co-founder and CEO
Ingmar Hoerr.
LONG-TERM BET
Single-stranded RNA, which helps to relay information
encoded in double-helix DNA molecules, for a long time attracted
only academic interest because it was seen as too unstable to
handle.
But advances in chemistry have increased both stability and
potency, paving the way to the creation of potential drugs,
although big challenges remain to prove their clinical value.
"It's still a long-term bet," said Andy Smith, chief
investment officer at fund manager Mann Bioinvest. "I don't
think it is ready for prime time just yet."
Still, ever more big pharmaceutical companies are lining up
to do deals with mRNA firms.
Some of the most advanced work to date has been in vaccines,
where CureVac is a leader with clinical trials in prostate
cancer and rabies. Overall, the company has tested its products
on more than 300 clinical trial participants and its relatively
maturity means it could be the first mRNA player to go public.
The company says it is getting ready for a possible initial
public offering, but declines to say when.
Moderna has yet to start clinical trials, although it has
ambitious plans for parallel studies with multiple drug
candidates, alongside partners including AstraZeneca,
Merck & Co and Alexion.
Marcus Schindler, vice president for cardiovascular and
metabolic drug discovery at AstraZeneca, is particularly excited
about the promise of mRNA in producing a radical new treatment
for heart failure, by regenerating cardiac tissue.
AstraZeneca plans to start testing mRNA as an agent to
improve coronary blood flow in human trials in 2016. This
follows promising data in animals that suggests synthetic mRNA
can be delivered accurately and produce the right amount of
protein.
"The field is moving very rapidly," Schindler said. "I
predict it will have a significant impact." As a chemically
synthesised product, Schindler believes mRNA should be cheaper
to make than current costly antibody drugs.
But potential obstacles remain in the form of optimising
drug delivery and possible side effects, while the history of
biotech advances suggests some unforeseen setbacks are likely as
the technology moves into large clinical trials.
Other companies working in the mRNA area include Argos
Therapeutics, eTheRNA, Ethris and Factor Bioscience.
($1 = 0.9325 euros)
