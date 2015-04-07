UPDATE 1-Taiwan, Japan ban Ontario poultry over Canada bird flu

(Adds detail on bird deaths, trade restrictions, Maple Leaf
Foods comments)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 7 Japan and Taiwan
have imposed trade restrictions on poultry and poultry products
from Ontario, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on
Tuesday, a day after bird flu was confirmed in the Canadian
province.
The government agency said a turkey farm near Woodstock,
Ontario, was under quarantine after the presence of H5 avian
influenza was confirmed there on Monday. It said seven other
farms nearby were also under quarantine.
About 7,500 birds have died at the first farm, and the
remaining 4,500 in the infected barn are scheduled to be killed
on Wednesday.
Ontario is Canada's biggest turkey-producing province.
Avian flu was detected in December in the western province
of British Columbia and has spread to numerous U.S. states, from
Minnesota to California.
CFIA vice-president of policy and programs Paul Mayers said
the agency was testing to confirm the subtype and pathogenicity
of the Ontario virus, with results expected within days.
Taiwan and Japan are small markets for Canada, totalling
about C$9 million in sales last year. But trade restrictions
also remain in place from 10 other countries over the British
Columbia outbreak, including Australia and Brazil.
Bird flu's spread has not affected sales at Maple Leaf Foods
, which processes poultry in Ontario mainly for domestic
use, spokesman Dave Bauer said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chris Reese and David Gregorio)