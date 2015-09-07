Glowing in the dark, GMO chickens shed light on bird flu fight

| Sept 7
Sept 7 In the realm of avian research, the
chicks with the glow-in-the-dark beaks and feet might one day
rock the poultry world.
British scientists say they have genetically modified
chickens in a bid to block bird flu and that early experiments
show promise for fighting off the disease that has devastated
the U.S. poultry and egg industries.
Their research, which has been backed by the UK government
and top chicken companies, could potentially prevent repeats of
this year's wipeout: 48 million chickens and turkeys killed
because of the disease since December in the United States
alone.
But these promising chickens - injected with a fluorescent
protein to distinguish them from normal birds in experiments -
won't likely gatecrash their way into poultry production any
time soon. Health regulators around the world have yet to
approve any animals bred as genetically modified organisms
(GMOs) for use in food because of long-standing safety and
environmental concerns.
Bird flu has become a global concern among researchers over
the past decade because of its threat to poultry and human
health, and UK researchers have been toiling in genetic
engineering for years to control its spread.
People who are in close contact with infected poultry are
most at risk for flu infections, and scientists are concerned
about the risk for a human pandemic if the virus infects someone
and then mutates. No humans have been infected in the latest
U.S. outbreak, but there have been cases in Asia in recent
years.
"The public is obviously aware of these outbreaks when
they're reported and wondering why there's not more done to
control it," said Laurence Tiley, a senior lecturer in molecular
virology at the University of Cambridge, who is involved in the
experiments.
Scientists argue that GMO livestock could help control
diseases and feed the world's growing population. But if
salmon's arduous swim to approval is anything to go by, their
breakthroughs will be slow to come to market.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been
reviewing a type of GMO salmon for the past 20 years, even
though the agency deemed it safe for humans in 2010. Developed
by AquaBounty Technologies Inc, it was engineered to
grow faster than normal.
Consumer activists have pushed back hard against GMO animals
for food, arguing that GMO crops, already widely used and
marketed, contribute to health and environmental problems.
FOOLING THE VIRUS
At Cambridge and the University of Edinburgh's Roslin
Institute, scientists are using genetic engineering to try to
control bird flu in two ways: by blocking initial infections in
egg-laying chickens and preventing birds from transmitting the
virus if they become infected.
Two of the world's biggest chicken breeders, Germany's EW
Group and Arkansas-based Cobb-Vantress, have funded parts of the
research, though they too harbor significant reservations about
GMO breeding.
EW Group is interested in research to learn more about how
chickens respond to flu, said Jim McKay, group director for
science and technology. However, the company has a policy
against breeding GMO animals and feels consumers are not ready
to accept them in the food chain.
Cobb-Vantress, owned by top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods
Inc, has stopped supporting research into GMO chickens
"at this time" because there is no approved commercial use, said
Mitch Abrahamsen, vice president of research and development.
To genetically engineer chickens, the UK researchers inject
a "decoy" gene into a cluster of cells on the yolk of a newly
laid egg. The egg will hatch into a chick containing the decoy
gene, which it will be able to pass on to its offspring.
The decoy gene is injected into the chicken chromosome
alongside the fluorescent protein that makes the birds glow
under ultraviolet light, similar to glow-in-the-dark posters in
college dorm rooms. The birds would not be bred to glow if they
are commercialized.
When the modified birds come into contact with the flu,
their genetic code is designed to trick the virus into copying
the decoy and to inhibit the virus' ability to reproduce itself.
In one study with a form of decoy, scientists put 16
infected conventional chickens in contact with a mixture of 16
normal and 16 GMO chickens that contained a decoy. The GMO birds
were found to be less susceptible and succumbed to infection
more slowly than the conventional birds, said Tiley.
FARMER PROTECTIONS
A more flu-resistant bird could be a notable advance from
the basic steps that farmers now rely on to avoid infections in
barns, including banning visitors and disinfecting vehicle
wheels.
Wild ducks, which can carry the virus, are thought to have
spread the disease in the United States by dropping contaminated
feces and feathers on farms. Humans can then transport the
disease on their boots and trucks.
The first GMO animal, a mouse, was produced in the 1980s for
research purposes, according to the U.S. FDA. In 2009, the
agency approved an anticoagulant derived from a GMO goat.
The FDA said "there are many reasons for producing" GMO
animals and that it could not provide a timeline for a decision
on the GMO salmon. The British researchers have not asked the
agency to review the GMO chickens.
"We've got enough positive results to make us think it's
worth taking it further," said Helen Sang, who took part in the
flu experiments and is the Roslin Institute's personal chair in
vertebrate molecular development.
"The benefit could be enormous."
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Mary Milliken)