USDA reports virulent strain of avian flu in Kansas poultry

CHICAGO, March 14 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture has confirmed an infection of a virulent strain of
avian flu in poultry in Kansas, the first case in a migratory
bird route that runs through the center of the country.
The USDA identified the H5N2 flu strain in a backyard
chicken and duck flock in Leavenworth County, Kansas, according
to a statement issued on Friday. It is the first case in the
Central flyway migratory route, which stretches north-south from
Montana to Texas.
The same strain of the virus, which is deadly to poultry,
has been found at commercial turkey farms in Minnesota, Missouri
and Arkansas. They lie in a neighboring migratory route called
the Mississippi flyway.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alison Williams)