版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 15日 星期日 00:30 BJT

USDA reports virulent strain of avian flu in Kansas poultry

CHICAGO, March 14 The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed an infection of a virulent strain of avian flu in poultry in Kansas, the first case in a migratory bird route that runs through the center of the country.

The USDA identified the H5N2 flu strain in a backyard chicken and duck flock in Leavenworth County, Kansas, according to a statement issued on Friday. It is the first case in the Central flyway migratory route, which stretches north-south from Montana to Texas.

The same strain of the virus, which is deadly to poultry, has been found at commercial turkey farms in Minnesota, Missouri and Arkansas. They lie in a neighboring migratory route called the Mississippi flyway.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alison Williams)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐