RPT-U.S. strikes deal to export eggs to bird flu-stricken S. Korea

By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Jan 6 The United States has reached an
agreement that is expected to open the door for its first-ever
exports of shell eggs to South Korea, as the North Asian country
labors through its worst outbreak of bird flu in history, U.S.
government and industry officials said on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been
negotiating with South Korea's government to enable shipments
ahead of peak egg demand in the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday
season.
Jim Sumner, president of the USA Poultry and Egg Export
Council, a trade group, said the two sides reached an agreement
over health statements. They were in talks after South Korea
lifted a ban on imports of U.S. shell eggs that it imposed when
the United States grappled with its own bout of bird flu in
2015, according to the USDA.
In South Korea, more than 30 million birds have been culled,
most of them egg-laying hens, since the outbreak began in
November. The losses have pushed up egg prices and created a
shortfall.
"I think there will be a lot of eggs on the way to Korea
immediately," Sumner said. "It'll be boatloads." He declined to
give a dollar estimate.
South Korea's embassy in Washington did not immediately
respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Different strains of bird flu, which can be spread to
poultry by wild birds, have been detected across Asia and in
Europe in recent weeks.
Some egg distributors in South Korea have said plans by
Seoul to subsidize fresh egg imports were too little, too late
to alleviate the shortage before the end-January holiday season.
A South Korean industry source with direct knowledge of the
matter said one group of wholesalers had already reserved a
Korean Air Lines charter flight, with a capacity of
100 tonnes, to bring fresh eggs from the United States around
Jan. 16.
"They are very desperate for eggs," Sumner said.
In an email sent to members of the U.S. egg industry and
provided to Reuters, the USDA said it had "completed discussions
related to the export of shell eggs" with South Korea.
Agency representatives had no immediate comment beyond the
notice.
U.S. egg exports would help farmers cope with an oversupply
that is depressing prices.
"It's fantastic news," Ken Klippen, president of the
National Association of Egg Farmers, said about the agreement.
Korean "people need the eggs; we have a surplus," he said.
