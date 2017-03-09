UPDATE 2-Bird flu strikes Tennessee chickens again, in a less-dangerous form

(Adds number of birds killed, veterinarian quote, details on
Wisconsin)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 9 A commercial flock of 17,000
chickens in Tennessee has been culled after becoming infected
with low-pathogenic bird flu, state agricultural officials said
on Thursday, days after a more dangerous form of the disease
killed poultry in a neighboring county.
Authorities killed and buried chickens at the site in Giles
County, Tennessee, "as a precaution" after a case of highly
pathogenic flu in Lincoln County led to the deaths of about
73,500 chickens over the weekend, according to the Tennessee
Department of Agriculture. It said officials did not believe
birds at one premise sickened those at the other.
Highly pathogenic bird flu is often fatal for domesticated
poultry and led to the deaths of about 50 million birds, mostly
egg-laying hens, in the United States in 2014 and 2015.
Low-pathogenic flu is less serious and can cause coughing,
depression and other symptoms in birds.
The highly pathogenic case in Tennessee was the first such
infection in a commercial U.S. operation in more than a year and
heightened fears among chicken producers that the disease may
return.
The spread of highly pathogenic flu could represent a
financial blow for poultry operators, such as Tyson Foods Inc
and Pilgrim's Pride Corp, because it would kill
more birds or require flocks to be culled. It also would trigger
more import bans from other countries, after South Korea, Japan
and other nations limited imports because of the case in Lincoln
County.
Jack Shere, chief veterinary officer for the U.S. Department
of Agriculture, said in an interview that there was speculation
the highly pathogenic virus found in Tennessee shared similar
characteristics with a low-pathogenic virus that circulated in
Tennessee, Kentucky, Minnesota and Illinois in 2009.
Wild migratory birds can carry the flu without showing
symptoms and spread it to poultry through feces, feathers or
other contact.
"This virus can mutate very easily, so low-pathogenic issues
are just as important - when they are circulating among the wild
birds - as the high-pathogenic issues," Shere said.
Both cases in Tennessee were located along the state's
southern border with Alabama, one of the country's top producers
of "broiler" chickens for meat. They also were both in
facilities for chickens that bred broiler birds and involved the
same strain, H7N9, according to Tennessee's agriculture
department.
The state said it was testing poultry within a 10-kilometer
radius of the Giles County site for the flu and so far had not
found any other sick flocks.
“When routine testing showed a problem at this facility, the
operators immediately took action and notified our lab," said
Charles Hatcher, Tennessee's state veterinarian.
H7N9 is the same name as a strain of the virus that has
killed people in China, but U.S. authorities said the Tennessee
virus was genetically distinct.
U.S. officials have said the risk of bird flu spreading to
people from poultry or making food unsafe was low.
Low-pathogenic bird flu also was recently detected on a
turkey farm in Wisconsin. Authorities there decided to keep the
birds under quarantine until they tested negative for the virus,
rather than to cull them, according to the state.
(Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Washington, D.C.;
Editing by G Crosse, Richard Chang and Bernard Orr)