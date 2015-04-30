UPDATE 2-Bird flu "probable" in Iowa chicken broiler breeding farm

(Adds companies, trade group, Bunge CEO comment)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 30 An Iowa-based chicken broiler
breeding farm has initially tested positive for the highly
pathogenic H5 bird flu, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and
Land Stewardship said on Thursday.
The facility in Kossuth County, Iowa, houses an estimated
19,000 birds, state officials said. Birds were dying in greater
than normal numbers at the breeding farm, which is a typical
sign of influenza infection in a flock.
This is thought to be first time the avian influenza virus
has affected a broiler breeding farm in this outbreak. Such
breeding farms are traditionally known for having extremely
tight biosecurity systems.
Though the operation is small compared to some of the other
poultry farm sites in the Midwest that have been affected by the
current outbreak, the probable breach of a chicken broiler
breeder's biosecurity underscores the potential for the
country's poultry meat industry supply chain to be affected.
Typically, such facilities' chickens lay fertile eggs, which
are sent to a hatchery to produce chicks that are later raised
and slaughtered for meat.
Additional testing to confirm the finding is underway at the
federal Agriculture Department of Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Services' (APHIS) National Veterinary Services
Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
The National Chicken Council, the industry's leading trade
group, declined to comment, saying it was waiting for the
results of the additional tests.
Officials with the three top broiler breeding companies that
supply the U.S. chicken industry, Aviagen Group, Groupe Grimaud,
and Tyson Foods Inc's Cobb Vantress, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said in an email the
company does not have any chicken breeder or broiler operations
in Iowa.
Two bird flu strains have been found in the United States
this year. The H5N2 strain has been reported in Arkansas, Idaho,
Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North
Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. It has
also been identified on farms in Ontario, Canada.
The H5N8 strain has been identified in California and also
in Idaho, according to the Agriculture Department.
The economic cost of the outbreak is unclear.
Hormel Foods Corp, based in Minnesota, said last
week that avian influenza may drag its fiscal 2015 earnings
toward the lower end of forecasts. More than two dozen of the
poultry suppliers for Hormel's Jennie-O Turkey Store unit have
been hit by the outbreak. Minnesota is the largest
turkey-producing state in the country.
Last week, Mexico, the biggest buyer of U.S. chicken, halted
imports of live birds and eggs from Iowa.
A U.S. outbreak of bird flu in poultry is not having a
material impact on demand for soybean meal, which can be fed to
chickens and turkeys, Chief Executive Soren Schroder of oilseed
processor Bunge Ltd said on Thursday.
More than 15 million commercial birds nationwide have died
or are expected to be killed in the current outbreak.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter. Additional reporting by Tom
Polansek; Editing by Toni Reinhold)