Bird flu redirects trade flow of U.S. chicken, eggs, grains

* Bird flu in South Korea hurts Bunge, Cargill feed sales
* Iraq buys U.S. chicken as flu hits Europe -Sanderson Farms
* Top chicken exporter Brazil benefits by avoiding virus
* Risk of disease spreading to people is low -U.S. officials
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 13 Global outbreaks of bird flu
in poultry have altered the flow of U.S. chicken meat, eggs and
grain around the world, adding to challenges faced by domestic
exporters and giving a leg up to Brazil, which has so far
escaped the disease.
Different strains of avian flu have been detected across
Asia, Europe, Africa and in the United States in recent months,
leading to the culling of millions of birds and a flurry of
import restrictions on eggs and chicken meat.
U.S. grain traders such as Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc
have lost business because poultry deaths have reduced
feed demand. Some domestic poultry producers, though, have
managed to boost sales by taking advantage of trading bans that
hurt rivals.
Sanderson Farms Inc, the third-largest U.S. poultry
producer, said it sold more chicken to Iraq when Baghdad backed
away from Europe's poultry due to bird flu, or avian influenza
(AI), in the bloc.
"They've had more of a problem with AI than we have," Mike
Cockrell, Sanderson's chief financial officer, said about
Europe.
Iraq imported 185.6 million pounds (84.2 million kg) of U.S.
chicken meat last year, about 3 percent of total U.S. chicken
meat exports.
Data on chicken exports is not yet available for March, when
the United States confirmed its first case of a highly lethal
form of bird flu in commercial poultry in more than a year.
After the finding, South Korea, suffering its own worst-ever
outbreak of bird flu, blocked U.S. poultry and eggs. That shut
off opportunities for U.S. exporters hoping to make sales to
cover shortfalls in South Korea, said Keithly Jones, a senior
economist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Last month, the USDA cut its forecast for 2017 U.S. egg
exports by 6 percent to 305 million dozen because of South
Korea's ban.
"We were hoping to expand our market share," Jones said,
"but we came down with mild forms of avian influenza so that
squashed that whole idea."
U.S. grain traders, who were grappling with a global supply
glut before flocks in other countries were culled to contain
bird flu, have faced lower demand for the corn and soybeans that
provide feed for chickens.
Bunge, one of the world's top grain and oilseed traders,
told Reuters that shipments to South Korea for February and
March declined "on the back of reduced feed productions."
Shipments have since been picking up, according to the company.
In March, Cargill said South Korea's outbreak, in which
about 35 million birds have been culled, contributed to a
decrease in quarterly earnings in its global animal nutrition
unit.
'BIG WIN' FOR BRAZIL
The United States has reported only two cases of highly
lethal bird flu in poultry so far this year and a handful of
less-dangerous cases. U.S. officials have said the risk of the
disease spreading to people is low.
Many trading partners have responded by blocking poultry
from U.S. counties or states with infected flocks, rather than
from the entire country. That localization of bans has kept the
impact on Sanderson's chicken exports to a minimum, Cockrell
said.
Still, bird flu is a headwind for the poultry sector, along
with politics, cheaper oil prices that have reduced the buying
power of oil-producing nations that import chicken, and strength
in the U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. farm exports less
attractive, Cockrell said.
One political challenge, he said, is a ban on U.S. poultry
by China, which has halted imports since about 50 million birds
died in the worst-ever U.S. outbreak of avian flu in 2015.
China has reported more than 160 human deaths from bird flu
since October.
For Brazil, the world's top chicken exporter, recent bird
flu outbreaks in other nations have been a "big win" because it
is clear of the disease, said Will Sawyer, a vice-president of
food and agribusiness research for Rabobank.
Brazil's chicken exports rose 3.2 percent to 330,200 tonnes
in February from a year earlier, according to industry
association ABPA. They declined 4 percent in March, it said,
mainly because of temporary import bans on Brazilian meat
following a police probe of the country's top meatpackers.
