Tennessee bird flu shares name, not genetics, of feared China strain -USDA

CHICAGO, March 7 The strain of bird flu that
infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the
same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in
China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities
said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture identified the strain in
Tennessee as H7N9, following a full genome sequencing of samples
from the farm. It said all eight gene segments of the virus had
North American wild bird lineage.
On Sunday, the USDA confirmed the farm in Tennessee was
infected with highly pathogenic bird flu, making it the first
case in a commercial U.S. operation in more than a year.
In China, at least 112 people have died from H7N9 bird flu
this winter, Xinhua news agency said on Friday.
However, that virus has Eurasian lineage, U.S. flu experts
said.
"Even though the numbers and the letters are the same, if
you look at the genetic fingerprint of that virus, it is
different," said Dan Jernigan, director of the influenza
division at the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory
Diseases at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jernigan said the risk to humans from the virus found in
Tennessee is low. Genome sequencing shows the H7N9 virus did not
have genetic features present in the virus in China that make it
easier for humans to become infected, he said.
The virus found in Tennessee likely mutated to become highly
pathogenic from a less dangerous, low pathogenic form, he said.
Disease experts fear a deadly strain of bird flu could
mutate into a form that could be passed easily between people
and become a pandemic.
Multiple outbreaks of the virus have been reported in
poultry farms and wild flocks across Europe, Africa and Asia in
the past six months. Most involved strains that were low risks
for human health, but the sheer number of different types, and
their simultaneous presence in so many parts of the world, has
increased the risk of viruses mixing and mutating - and possibly
jumping to people, according to disease experts.
China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said
the majority of people infected by H7N9 in China reported
exposure to poultry, especially at live markets.
Identifying the viruses in Tennessee and China both as H7N9
is similar to having two cars from different states with the
same license plate number, said Carol Cardona, avian flu expert
at the University of Minnesota.
The strain in Tennessee "is NOT the same as the China H7N9
virus that has impacted poultry and infected humans in Asia,"
the USDA emphasized in a statement.
"While the subtype is the same as the China H7N9 lineage
that emerged in 2013, this is a different virus and is
genetically distinct from the China H7N9 lineage," the USDA
added.
U.S. officials are working to determine how the Tennessee
farm, which was a supplier to Tyson Foods Inc, became
infected. All 73,500 birds there were killed by the disease or
suffocated with foam to prevent its spread.
Tyson, the world's biggest chicken company, is "hopeful this
is an isolated incident," spokesman Worth Sparkman said.
Authorities have not identified the name of the farm or the
town in Lincoln County, Tennessee, where it is located.
