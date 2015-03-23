U.S. developing bird flu vaccine, no plans to distribute it yet

| CHICAGO, March 23
CHICAGO, March 23 The U.S. government is
developing a vaccine to protect poultry from new strains of
avian flu that have recently killed birds from Arkansas to
Washington state.
Within two months, scientists at a U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) research lab in Georgia will test the vaccine
on chickens. to see how well it prevents birds from getting sick
and dying of the virus. The government has linked its spread to
wild birds that carry it and then infect domestic flocks.
Progress toward creating a vaccine has not previously been
reported. The H5N8 and H5N2 flu strains have infected birds in
eight states since December, prompting key overseas buyers to
limit imports of U.S. poultry.
The world's biggest poultry producers, including Tyson Foods
Inc and Sanderson Farms Inc, have increased
biosecurity at farms to protect their flocks.
The government has no plans to distribute the vaccine yet.
Instead, the United States will continue to cull infected flocks
and test nearby birds to prevent the virus from spreading.
The United States is developing the vaccine in case it needs
a countermeasure to the containment strategy, said T.J. Myers,
associate deputy director of surveillance, preparedness, and
response services for the USDA's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service. The agency will ultimately decide whether to
release the vaccine.
The new strains have been found in wild birds that can carry
the virus on migratory routes so "there's really no way to
predict where the next case might be," Myers said. Vaccinating
all poultry nationwide is not considered practical or necessary,
he added.
U.S. development of vaccines in response to lethal viruses
is routine, according to the USDA. Still, the effort illustrates
the government's aggressive response to the disease, which can
kill nearly every bird in an infected flock within 48 hours.
Use of a vaccine may be considered if avian flu "gets to the
point where we cannot contain it," said Mark Jackwood, head of
the University of Georgia's Department of Population Health.
The U.S. Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory, which is
working on the new vaccine, tested the effectiveness of an
existing vaccine in fighting the strains. It did not perform as
well as scientists wanted, Director David Swayne said.
Separately, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Preventions is preparing a team to respond if birds transmit the
flu to humans, said Michael Jhung, a medical officer for the
agency's influenza division. The risk for human infection is
considered low.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)