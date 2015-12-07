Novartis says CART study findings bolster 2017 approval case

| ZURICH
ZURICH Dec 7 More than 90 percent of young
people with a deadly form of blood cancer showed complete
remission after getting a new Novartis therapy, mirroring
findings from previous smaller samples and buoying the
drugmaker's hopes for U.S. approval in 2017.
The findings, from a study of Novartis's CTL019, a chimeric
antigen receptor T cell, or CART, therapy, included 59 children
and young adults with relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic
leukemia, the Swiss company said on Monday on the sidelines of
the American Society of Hematology conference in Orlando.
The ongoing Phase II study is on patients with advanced
disease, who have not responded to standard treatment.
The findings show 93 percent initially had complete
remission, Novartis said, while 55 percent had remission-free
survival at 12 months. After 12 months, 18 patients had ongoing
complete remission.
The cancer, caused by uncontrolled production of immature
white blood cells, can cause death within a year of diagnosis.
Remission-free survival rates released Monday are comparable
with earlier findings with only half as many patients, said
Usman Azam, Novartis' global head of cell & gene therapies,
increasing his optimism for a CTL019's regulatory submission in
2016 and U.S. approval the year after, with Europe to follow.
"This data set continues to impress everybody even more than
before," Azam said. "It gives us greater confidence at Novartis
that this is the right population that can really, really
benefit."
Nearly 90 percent of the patients developed an inflammatory
response common with such treatments that includes high fever,
nausea and muscle pain. Just over a quarter required treatment
for blood flow or respiratory instability, which Novartis said
it successfully reversed in all cases.
CART therapies are made by extracting immune system T cells
from a patient, re-engineering their DNA to help them spot and
destroy cancer cells, and infusing them back into the same
patient.
With its CTL019, Novartis has joined smaller rivals
including Juno Therapeutics and Kite Pharma
seeking to launch new, more-effective -- and likely very
expensive treatments -- for blood cancers like leukemia.
While Novartis declines to say what CTL019 could cost, a
U.S. bone-marrow transplant running between $500,000 and $1
million is a reference point as it develops the therapy.
"What we're doing on the price front is we're working
extremely closely with every stakeholder," Azam said. "These are
highly challenging and highly difficult therapies to manufacture
and make, so we are spending a lot of time in how do we simplify
manufacturing, how do we make this accessible."
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by David Evans)