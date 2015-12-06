Novartis: Lymphoma study shows CART on track for 2017 U.S. submission

| ZURICH
ZURICH Dec 6 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said the latest findings from a study on its newest therapy for
two kinds of blood cancer track earlier results, bolstering its
confidence in a 2017 U.S. regulatory submission.
Novartis is testing CTL019, its investigational chimeric
antigen receptor T cell therapy, or CART, on 15 adult patients
with the most-common non-Hodgkins lymphoma, called diffuse large
B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and 11 follicular lymphoma patients.
The ongoing Phase II study is on patients with advanced
disease, who have not responded to standard treatment.
According to findings, overall response rates, or those who
saw some reduction in cancer, at three months were 47 percent in
DLBCL patients, and 73 percent in follicular lymphoma, Novartis
said on Sunday at the American Society of Hematology conference
in Orlando.
Earlier findings, from just half the patient count, were
similar, said Usman Azam, Novartis' global head of cell & gene
therapies.
Novartis said the findings keep CTL019 on track for 2017
regulatory submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
as it seeks to find new ways of fighting DLBCL, which has an
estimated 25,000 new U.S. cases and 10,000 deaths each year.
"We remain consistent again with the data set," Azam said.
"It's an attractive population, it's a population that continues
to have a huge unmet need, it's a cornerstone of our
investments."
Four patients developed an inflammatory, often flu-like
response common when cancer cells are killed; two developed
neurologic toxicity, Novartis said.
CART therapies rely on extracting immune system T cells from
a patient. Then, their DNA is re-engineered to help them spot
and kill cancer cells. Finally, they are re-infused into the
same patient.
The eventual aim is a one-time treatment; if it works, signs
of the cancer are eliminated and treatment can end.
With CTL019, also being studied by Novartis on children with
advanced leukemia, the Basel-based drug giant has joined smaller
rivals including Juno Therapeutics and Kite Pharma
seeking to launch new, more-effective -- and likely
very expensive -- treatments for blood cancers.
Analysts expect CART therapies to command prices up to
$450,000 when they hit the market by 2017. Novartis acknowledged
costs will be high, but declined to give dimensions.
"With any disruptive innovation that comes, initially, cost
of goods is very challenging," Azam said. "As time goes on, and
more patients are treated, we will simplify that cost base."
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by David Evans)