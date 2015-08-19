UPDATE 1-UK study endorses "game-changing" e-cigarettes for first time

* Health agency says vaping 95 percent safer than smoking
* Hopes doctors will soon be able to prescribe e-cigarettes
* Contradicts many other studies
* Graphics: link.reuters.com/nuw24w
* link.reuters.com/myq45w
(Adds further graphic link)
By Angus Berwick
LONDON, Aug 19 Health officials in Britain have
for the first time endorsed e-cigarettes, saying they are 95
percent safer than tobacco equivalents and even suggesting
doctors should be able to prescribe the "game-changing" devices
to smokers trying to quit.
E-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine-laced
vapour but contain no tobacco, have surged in popularity in
recent years but health bodies have so far been wary of
advocating them as a safer alternative.
Governments from California to India have tried to regulate
their use more strictly, many fearing they are a gateway to
tobacco smoking among teenagers, and the World Health
Organization has also called for curbs on the devices.
But in a study published on Wednesday, Public Health England
(PHE) an agency of Britain's Department of Health, backed their
use.
"E-cigarettes are not completely risk-free but when compared
to smoking, evidence shows they carry just a fraction of the
harm," said PHE's Professor Kevin Fenton in a statement.
The study said that since most of the chemicals that cause
smoking-related diseases are absent in e-cigarettes, with the
current best estimate that e-cigarette use is around 95 percent
less harmful to health than smoking, governments should offer
them to people looking to quit.
While e-cigarettes do contain nicotine, an addictive drug,
it is not nicotine that kills smokers but rather chemicals in
the tar found in the smoke.
Although British doctors and stop-smoking services cannot
currently prescribe e-cigarettes as none of the products on the
market is licensed for medicinal purposes, the report's authors
hope that hurdle will be removed.
"Given the potential benefits as quitting aids, PHE looks
forward to the arrival on the market of a choice of medicinally
regulated products that can be made available to smokers by the
NHS on prescription," the report said.
CONTRADICTIONS
The publicly funded study goes against a 2014 report by the
World Health Organization that called for stiff regulation of
e-cigarettes and bans on their indoor use and sale to minors.
It also contradicts the findings of researchers from the
University of Southern California who said this week that U.S.
teens who tried electronic cigarettes might be more than twice
as likely to move on to smoking conventional cigarettes as those
who have never tried the devices.
The British study said e-cigarettes, which are already the
most popular quitting aids in Britain and the United States,
could be a cheap way to reduce smoking in deprived areas, which
still have a high proportion of smokers.
"E-cigarettes could be a game-changer in public health in
particular by reducing the enormous health inequalities caused
by smoking," said Professor Ann McNeil, who helped author the
study.
The study criticised media campaigns that have called
e-cigarettes equally or even more harmful than smoking that
could serve as a gateway to tobacco cigarettes among teenagers.
"There is no evidence that e-cigarettes are undermining
England's falling smoking rates," McNeil said.
"Instead the evidence consistently finds that e-cigarettes
are another tool for stopping smoking and in my view smokers
should try vaping, and vapers should stop smoking entirely," she
added.
Almost all of the 2.6 million adults using e-cigarettes in
Britain are current or ex-smokers who are using the devices to
help them quit and only 2 percent of young people are regular
users, the study said.
WELCOME FROM CAMPAIGNERS
Public health charities welcomed the study's attempt to
clear up the facts behind e-cigarettes.
"There are still nearly 8 million smokers in England, many
of whom would benefit from switching to electronic cigarettes,
but who may have been put off doing so because of unfounded
health concerns," the British charity Action on Smoking and
Health said in a statement.
"If every smoker switched overnight to electronic cigarettes
many hundreds of thousands of premature deaths would be
prevented in the years to come," it said.
The global tobacco industry sells about 5.7 trillion
cigarettes a year, but is seeing that number shrink due to
increased health consciousness, weak consumer spending and
higher taxes, as well as competition from cheap black-market
packs and e-cigarettes.
The four international big tobacco firms - Philip Morris
International, British American Tobacco,
Imperial Tobacco Group and Japan Tobacco - have
all invested in e-cigarettes as a way to diversify revenue.
Imperial Tobacco has applied to UK health regulators for its
Puritane e-cigarette to be licensed as a medical device, which
would allow it to make claims related to health or smoking
cessation. BAT's Voke, an inhaler but not an e-cigarette,
already has approval.
Calling the study an "incredibly important milestone", a BAT
spokesman acknowledged the risk posed by chemicals found in
cigarette smoke and said increasing sales of e-cigarettes would
greatly benefit their customers' health.
E-cigarette sales, concentrated in markets such as Britain,
France and the United States, are growing but exact figures are
difficult to track, because many purchases occur online or in
independent "vape shops".
Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog thinks they will outsell
cigarettes over the next decade.
Another analyst, Phil Gorham at Morningstar, said he
expected the British PHE's endorsement of e-cigarettes to give a
further boost to their popularity and that the industry could be
close to a tipping point as it turns away from its traditional
tobacco market.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)