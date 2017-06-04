AstraZeneca's Lynparza slows advanced breast cancer progression -study

| June 4
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who
carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response
rate and delayed disease progression when treated with
AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard
chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial
presented on Sunday.
In the study of 302 patients with inherited mutations of the
BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, about 60 percent who received the oral
treatment Lynparza experienced significant tumor shrinkage
compared with 29 percent who got chemotherapy. Nine percent of
Lynparza patients had a complete response versus 2 percent on
chemotherapy.
Median time to disease worsening was seven months with
Lynparza versus 4.2 months for chemotherapy, a statistically
significant 42 percent reduction in progression risk.
In addition, "there was a delay in the time until their
quality of life began to deteriorate," said Dr Mark Robson of
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, who led the
study.
Women in the study had metastatic breast cancer classified
as hormone receptor-positive or triple negative and had
undergone prior chemotherapy.
"Triple negative breast cancer in particular is difficult
to treat after it's failed a couple of chemotherapy regimens. To
have a relatively well-tolerated oral agent as an alternative
for these women is certainly exciting," said Robson, who
presented the data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO) meeting in Chicago.
Lynparza, known chemically as olaparib, belongs to a class
of drugs called PARP inhibitors already approved for ovarian
cancer.
Michelle Werner, head of U.S. oncology for AstraZeneca, said
the data represents "the first time that a PARP has demonstrated
benefits outside of the ovarian cancer space."
The company expects to seek approval for use of the drug in
breast cancer toward the end of this year, she said.
"I'm convinced PARP inhibitors are here to stay in breast
cancer," said ASCO President Dr Daniel Hayes, who was not
involved in the study.
About 3 percent of breast cancers occur in people with
inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations that lower a cell's ability
to repair damaged DNA. Up to 65 percent of women who inherit the
mutations will develop breast cancer, often much younger than
is typical for the disease.
Serious side effects were reported in 37 percent of Lynparza
patients compared with 50 percent for chemotherapy, but just 5
percent discontinued Lynparza due to side effects.
Robson said the AstraZeneca drug should be tested in
combination with a variety of other therapies to assess if they
"can improve the responses and extend the benefit."
