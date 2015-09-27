Roche says new drug shows benefits in lung, bladder cancer tests

| ZURICH, Sept 27
Roche 's new
immune-system boosting cancer drug has given positive results in
tests on patients suffering from some lung and bladder cancers,
according to data released on Sunday at the European Cancer
Congress in Vienna that the company hopes will help it win quick
regulatory approval.
In its Phase II trial targeting advanced or metastatic
bladder cancer, Roche said its atezolizumab immunotherapy drug
shrank tumours in 27 percent of people who expressed medium and
high levels of PD-L1, a protein that appears to help cancers
evade the immune system.
In two separate Phase II trials targeting advanced non-small
cell lung cancer, Roche said patients getting atezolizumab lived
7.7 months longer than those who got chemotherapy. The drug also
shrank tumours in up to 27 percent of lung cancer sufferers
whose disease had progressed with other treatments and who
expressed the highest PD-L1 levels, the Swiss company said.
Roche, the largest maker of cancer drugs, is banking on
atezolizumab as its next blockbuster to keep pace with rivals
including Merck & Co. and Bristol-Myers Squibb
in cancer immunotherapy development. It hopes the drug will be
on the market by late-2016 and said data from these latest
studies will help.
"We plan to submit these results to global health
authorities to bring this potential new option to people as soon
as possible," said Sandra Hornung, Roche's chief medical
officer, in a statement.
Roche won 'breakthrough therapy status' for atezolizumab in
February from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is now
calling it the "first new therapy for bladder cancer in 30
years."
"Durable responses are not something you currently see in
bladder cancer with chemotherapy," said Thomas Buechele, Roche's
head of global medical affairs in hematology and oncology, in an
interview.
Analysts said Roche is under the gun to win the blessing of
regulators, to not fall further behind rivals.
"Merck filed Keytruda in lung cancer in April
and Bristol-Myers Squibb has filed Opdivo," said Michael
Leuchten of Barclays, in a note to investors. "As such, Roche
needs to follow suit as soon as possible."
Adverse events associated with atezolizumab, including
fatigue, itching, rash and joint pain, were consistent with
previous studies, Roche said of its trials.
The monoclonal antibody is designed to interfere with the
protein called programmed death-ligand 1, or PD-L1, that
normally plays a role in preventing autoimmunity but can be
produced by some tumours, enabling them to evade the immune
system.
Roche aims to get atezolizumab to prevent PD-L1 from binding
to receptors on the surface of cancer-fighting T cells, helping
activate them to fight the tumour.
"When we inhibit PD-L1 the immune response goes up," Daniel
Chen, Roche's cancer immunotherapy franchise head, said in
September.
The emergence of these so-called "checkpoint inhibitors,"
which companies such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer
also have in their own trials, is being followed by oncologists
seeking to keep patients alive longer with fewer side effects.
"It is to be expected that atezolizumab, like other PD-1 and
PD-L1 antibodies, will substantially change treatment strategies
of patients," Dr. Martin Reck, chief oncology physician at
Germany's Grosshansdorf Hospital, said in a statement.
