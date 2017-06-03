Grail passes early test in quest to find cancer in blood

| CHICAGO, June 3
CHICAGO, June 3 An early stage trial of an
ultra-sensitive "liquid biopsy" that scans blood samples for
traces of cancer DNA showed it was able to pick up at least one
cancer mutation in most of the patients with advanced cancers
that were studied.
The findings, presented on Saturday at the American Society
of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago, show the new test by
Grail, a spinoff of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc
, can identify bits of cancer DNA in the blood of
patients already known to have cancer.
The study is the first of many the company must perform as
it aims to develop a blood test to find early stage cancers in
people with no symptoms of the disease.
"It's an important first step. We show that what we call a
high-intensity approach works," said Dr. Pedram Razavi of
Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, who led the study.
Most liquid biopsies use next-generation sequencing to scan
blood samples for fragments of tumor DNA in people previously
diagnosed with cancer.
Such tests, from a host of companies including Guardant
Health Inc, Foundation Medicine, Qiagen NV, Genomic
Health Inc and Myriad Genetics Inc, offer a
non-invasive alternative to standard tissue biopsies and are
expected to be a multibillion-dollar market. They are used to
identify which genes are driving a person's cancer or measure
the effectiveness of treatment.
Cancer experts say it is difficult enough to find cancer DNA
in the bloodstream of patients with advanced tumors, but it will
be far more challenging to find rare cancer genes in blood from
healthy people.
To achieve this, Grail's test scans blood samples for
mutations in 508 genes, reading each region of the genome some
60,000 times. The company says the process yields 100 times more
data than other liquid biopsy approaches.
The company was formed in 2016 with $100 million in
investments from Illumina and others including Amazon.com Inc
founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Corp
co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. In March, the company
said it had raised more than $900 million in financing.
For the feasibility study, researchers from Sloan Kettering
and Grail analyzed tissue and blood samples from 124 patients
with metastatic breast, lung, and prostate cancers, to see if
the blood test detected mutations that were identified in
separate tests from tissue biopsies.
In 89 percent of patients, at least one genetic change
detected in the tumor was also found in the blood.
"Basically, what they're showing is that they can detect in
blood the majority of the same mutations that they can detect in
tissue of patients with advanced cancer," said Dr. Richard
Schilsky, chief medical officer of ASCO, who was not involved in
the study.
Schilsky said the study is a first step in validating the
test, adding diagnosing early stage cancers from a blood test
"is a very high hurdle."
Even if Grail proves it can find early stage cancers, such a
test could create a challenge for doctors, who would need to
find the tumor so it could be removed. Razavi said scientists
are already considering that problem, too.
Mark Lee, head of clinical development and medical affairs
at Grail, said the company plans to use its test on hundreds of
thousands of people with and without cancer to map out the
characteristics that distinguish early stage cancers from normal
DNA.
"The key is going to be data," Lee said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)