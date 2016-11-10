Novartis, Pfizer cut prices to win UK approval for cancer drugs

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 10 Novartis and Pfizer have won approval for two cancer drugs to be used routinely on Britain's National Health Service after offering bigger price discounts.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday its draft guidance now recommended Novartis' Afinitor for certain breast cancer patients and Pfizer's Xalkori in lung cancer following the undisclosed "larger" discounts.
The move comes as NICE reappraises all drugs covered by the Cancer Drugs Fund, which was overhauled earlier this year.
Japan's Eisai last week won a similar green light for its breast cancer drug Halaven after cutting the price for Britain's state health service. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.