Costly leukaemia pill wins UK green light after price cut

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 25 A costly blood cancer pill sold in Europe by Johnson & Johnson will be made routinely available to certain patients in Britain with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, after the U.S. company agreed to cut the price.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Friday the discount offered by J&J meant it could now recommend Imbruvica as offering value for money to the state-run health service.
The move comes as NICE reappraises all drugs covered by the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), which was overhauled earlier this year.
Other companies including Novartis, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eisai have also offered discounts to ensure drugs previously covered by the CDF are used routinely on the National Health Service (NHS).
The list price for a year's supply of Imbruvica is more than 55,000 pounds ($68,000) per patient. The size of the NHS discount is being kept confidential.
($1 = 0.8030 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Adrian Croft)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.