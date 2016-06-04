Juno, Kite Pharma: cancer cell therapies could be approved next year

| CHICAGO, June 4
cancer drugs that directly recruit the immune system's powerful
T cells could begin reaching patients next year, according to
companies presenting new data at the annual meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology.
In interviews with Reuters, Kite Pharma Inc and
Juno Therapeutics Inc both said they could receive
initial regulatory approvals next year for a type of
immunotherapy treatment known as chimeric antigen receptor
T-cell (CAR-T) therapies.
CAR-T therapies involve a complicated process of extracting
immune system T cells from an individual patient, altering their
DNA to sharpen their ability to spot and kill cancer cells, and
infusing them back into the same patient.
The technique is being tested against a range of different
cancer types, but first in blood cancers. Kite aims to file this
year for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its
therapy, KTE-C19, for patients with diffuse large B-cell
lymphoma (DLBCL), according to Chief Medical Officer David
Chang.
Juno Chief Executive Officer Hans Bishop said adult patients
with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are now being enrolled
in a mid-stage trial of the company's most advanced product,
JCAR015, that "we believe will support accelerated approval." He
said JCAR015 "could be approved as soon as 2017."
Data presented on Saturday showed that 77 percent of
patients with advanced ALL achieved a "complete response,"
meaning cancer remission, when treated with chemotherapy
followed by Juno's cell therapy. For the trial patients with
minimal disease, 90 percent achieved remission, researchers
said.
Twenty-seven percent of patients in the JCAR15 trial
experienced a severe inflammatory response to the altered cells,
and 15 percent had serious nervous system side effects.
Bishop said Juno has developed an assay to determine which
patients are likely to experience risky side effects, but said
the company has not yet disclosed the details.
A separate National Institutes of Health early-stage study
involving Kite's CAR-T drug and low-dose chemotherapy included
19 patients with various subtypes of DLBCL. Of those, eight
patients achieved remission, five had partial responses, two had
stable disease, and four had their cancer get worse. Two trial
patients with advanced follicular lymphoma also obtained
remissions.
"In the near future, CAR-T cells will likely be a standard
therapy for lymphoma," said lead study author James
Kochenderfer, an investigator at the National Cancer Institute.
Some patients treated with the still-experimental therapies
have remained cancer free, but the jury is out on whether that
will continue, or whether they will need new treatment.
"Some of these responses are amazing in patients who would
never have responded to anything," said ASCO President Dr Julie
Vose. "The question is, is it practical? We are now seeing
results for more patients, and longer follow up."
Juno's Bishop said he is certain that the benefit of CAR-T
therapies will be shown to outweigh any risks.
"These are patients that are relapsed and refractory. They
are going to die of their disease," he said. "We can get 90 to
100 percent of them into remission, and a meaningful percentage
of them have durable remission."
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bernard Orr)