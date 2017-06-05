Chinese cell therapy effective in small multiple myeloma trial

| CHICAGO, June 5
CHICAGO, June 5 A small trial conducted in China
found that an experimental therapy using altered cells to
recruit the body's immune system to attack cancer can induce
remission in most patients with advanced multiple myeloma, a
blood plasma cancer.
The study of 35 patients tested a chimeric antigen receptor
T-cell (CAR-T) therapy developed by China's Nanjing Legend
Biotech Co.
The drug candidate, known as LCAR-B38M, targets a protein
called BCMA found on cancerous blood plasma cells - the same
target being pursued by Bluebird Bio Inc and Celgene
Corp with their CAR-T called bb2121.
CAR-T therapies require a complicated process of extracting
immune system T cells from an individual patient, altering their
DNA to sharpen their ability to spot and kill cancer cells, and
infusing them back into the same patient.
The American Society of Clinical Oncology, which featured
the data here at its annual meeting, said that out of 19 trial
patients followed for more than four months, 14 reached complete
remission. One patient had a partial response and four patients
reached "very good partial remission," but the cancer did get
worse in one of those patients.
Multiple myeloma "is a disease you can treat pretty well
with other drugs, but this could be long-term remission," said
Dr. Bruce Johnson, chief clinical research officer at Boston's
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and ASCO's incoming president.
Eighty five percent of trial patients experienced cytokine
release syndrome (CRS), a potentially life-threatening
inflammatory condition, but researchers said the side effect was
temporary and manageable in most patients. Two people had severe
CRS, but recovered after treatment with Actemra, an
anti-inflammatory drug.
The study is being conducted at Second Affiliated Hospital
of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, China.
The largest investor in Nanjing Legend Biotech is Genscript
Biotech, a multinational provider of contract research
services to pharmaceutical companies and others, according to
Dr. Frank Fan, chief scientific officer at Nanjing Legend.
He said the company plans to enroll a total of 100 patients
in the Chinese trial and to start a similar trial in the United
States in early 2018.
"At ASCO I will hope to find collaborators in the U.S.," Fan
told Reuters. "We are open for collaboration at different
levels."
So far two companies have filed for U.S. approval of CAR-T
drugs targeting a different protein called CD19. Kite Pharma Inc
expects the Food and Drug Administration to decide by
Nov. 29 whether to approve axicabtagene ciloleucel for advanced
non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that starts in white blood cells.
The FDA is also reviewing Novartis AG's
tisagenlecleucel-T for pediatric and young adult patients with
relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)