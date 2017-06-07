Blood and bone marrow therapies grab spotlight at world's top cancer meeting

| CHICAGO, June 7
CHICAGO, June 7 Promising new data on blood and
bone marrow cancer therapies that re-engineer immune system
cells are convincing more doctors of the validity of the
approach, according to Reuters interviews at the world's biggest
annual oncology meeting.
Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, or CAR-T, therapies
extract immune system T-cells from an individual patient, alter
their DNA to better spot and kill cancer cells, and infuse them
back into the same patient.
Investors had been closely watching the fortunes of CAR-T
developers, including Kite Pharma Inc and Bluebird Bio
Inc. This week, the therapies took center stage at the
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting,
with new results on their use for multiple myeloma patients.
The science "is quite revolutionary," said Dr. Michael
Sabel, chief of surgical oncology at University of Michigan
Health Systems, who is not involved in the trials.
"We have struggled for years with the idea of getting
T-cells to actually recognize the cancer cell and form that
bond, that latch, that allows it to be an effective killing
cell," he said. "We are now seeing that advance."
CAR-T therapies are expected to reach the U.S. market for
the first time this year. U.S. regulators are reviewing
treatments from Kite and Novartis AG which target a
protein called CD19 found in lymphoma and leukemia, achieving
remission in more than 80 percent of patients with
advanced-stage disease.
CAR-Ts can also pose serious risks, including a potentially
life-threatening inflammatory condition, though researchers said
at ASCO they have become more confident in managing though side
effects.
"What used to be a sideshow has moved on to the main stage,"
said Nick Leschly, chief executive officer at Bluebird Bio. The
company, which is developing a therapy with Celgene Corp
, gave an update on its clinical trial of multiple
myeloma patients who had exhausted other options. All 15
patients evaluated so far have responded to the treatment, and
27 percent had a complete remission, Bluebird said.
Shares of Bluebird are up 17 percent so far this week. BMO
Capital Markets estimated sales of the therapy, bb2121, could
reach $3.6 billion annually.
A relatively unknown company, Nanjing Legend Biotech, also
surprised ASCO participants with a small CAR-T trial in patients
with advanced multiple myeloma. All 35 patients enrolled so far
have responded to the treatment. Of the 19 patients followed for
more than four months, 14 saw complete remission.
Most trial patients experienced cytokine release syndrome
(CRS), a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition,
but researchers said the side effect was temporary and
manageable in most patients.
Dr. Frank Fan, chief scientific officer at Nanjing Legend
Biotech, a unit of Genscript Biotech Corp, said the
company plans to enroll a total of 100 patients in the Chinese
trial and to start a similar U.S. trial in early 2018.
Juno Therapeutics Inc scrapped its initial CAR-T
candidate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) after five
patient deaths. The company said at ASCO that early trial
results for a different CAR-T found that 66 percent of
non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients responded to the drug, and 18
percent suffered severe neurological side effects. One patient
died, although the company said the death was not attributed to
the CAR-T treatment.
Data from Kite showed remission in 73 percent of 11 patients
with relapsed ALL who took its CAR-T treatment axi-cel. It plans
to launch a Phase 2 trial in the fourth quarter, possibly at a
lower dose.
Globally, there are more than 183 clinical CAR-T trials
underway, said Dr. Carl June, professor in immunotherapy at the
University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, and
one of the first researchers in the CAR-T field. ASCO awarded
June the David A. Karnofsky Memorial Award, its highest
scientific prize, this week.
"This takes immuno-oncology to another level," June told a
packed lecture hall on Sunday.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Tom Brown)