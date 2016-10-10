Exelixis and Pfizer drugs face off in kidney cancer

COPENHAGEN Oct 10 Exelixis' drug
Cabometyx beat Pfizer's Sutent in a clinical study in
metastatic kidney cancer, suggesting it has the potential to
become a first-line treatment, researchers said on Monday.
The drug is currently approved only in patients who have
already received prior therapy, while Sutent is cleared for
initial use.
The Phase II study results presented at the European Society
for Medical Oncology congress showed a 31 percent reduction in
disease progression or death among patients on Cabometyx
compared to those on Sutent. People on Cabometyx on average went
8.2 months before their disease worsened against 5.6 months.
"This data shows that cabozantinib (Cabometyx) has the
potential to become a first-line standard treatment," said study
leader Toni Choueiri of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in
Boston.
Commenting on the finding, Bernard Escudier of France's
Institut Gustave-Roussy said additional studies using the drug
in the first-line setting were required but the results raised
hopes for further improvements in treatment.
Ipsen has rights to Exelixis' drug in some markets.
Pfizer, meanwhile, had more positive news for its
established medicine Sutent with a Phase III study showing that
it worked well in patients who had part or all of a kidney
removed.
Disease-free survival was 6.8 years with Sutent against 5.6
years with placebo in the trial, which was the first to show
such an improvement in the post-surgery setting.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)