UK tries out new model for gene testing in cancer patients

| LONDON
LONDON May 20 Britain launched a research
programme on Monday that should eventually allow all cancer
patients to have access to the kind of genetic analysis that led
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie to decide to undergo a double
mastectomy.
The project, involving the Institute of Cancer Research
(ICR) in London, the U.S. gene sequencing firm Illumina
, geneticists and cancer doctors, aims to find a way to
allow more cancer genes be tested in more people.
Researchers announcing the 2.7 million pound ($4 million)
project, funded by the Wellcome Trust medical charity, stressed
this was not a response to reports last week of Jolie's decision
to undergo surgery to reduce her breast cancer risk.
"What we're trying to do here is develop processes that will
allow comprehensive and systematic use of genetic information in
cancer medicine so that (more people) will be able to benefit
from the types of information and situations we were hearing
about last week (with the Jolie story)," said Nazneen Rahman,
head of genetics at the ICR and a leader on the new project.
Mutations in some genes, known as cancer predisposition
genes, greatly increase the risk that a person will get cancer.
Jolie tested positive for a high risk gene mutation that
made her about five times more likely to develop breast cancer
than women who do not carry this mutation, according to the U.S.
National Cancer Institute.
There are nearly 100 other known cancer predisposition
genes, but in Britain - where most healthcare is part of the
taxpayer-funded National Health Service - testing for them is
currently very restricted.
Yet recent advances in reading the genetic code, known as
gene sequencing, mean that looking for gene mutations is now
faster and cheaper than ever - paving the way for gene testing
eventually to become routine for all cancer patients.
"It is very important to know if a mutation in a person's
genetic blueprint has caused their cancer," Rahman told
reporters at a briefing in London.
"It allows more personalised treatment, so for example such
people are often at risk of getting another cancer and may
choose to have more comprehensive surgery, or may need different
medicines, or extra monitoring."
The programme, called Mainstreaming Cancer Genetics, will
use a new Illumina test called TruSight that can analyse 97
cancer predisposition genes within a few weeks for a few hundred
pounds, Rahman said.
The new model will be piloted initially in women with breast
or ovarian cancer at London's Royal Marsden hospital, but the
team hopes it will in future be used across the country and in
many more types of cancer.