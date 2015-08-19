Scientists call for new review of herbicide, cite "flawed" U.S. regulations

Aug 19 U.S. regulators have relied on flawed and
outdated research to allow expanded use of an herbicide linked
to cancer, and new assessments should be urgently conducted,
according to a column published in the New England Journal of
Medicine on Wednesday.
There are two key factors that necessitate regulatory action
to protect human health, according to the column: a sharp
increase in herbicide applied to widely planted genetically
modified (GMO) crops used in food, and a recent World Health
Organization (WHO) determination that the most commonly used
herbicide, known as glyphosate, is probably a human carcinogen.
The opinion piece was written by Dr. Philip Landrigan, a
Harvard-educated pediatrician and epidemiologist who is Dean for
Global Health at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, and
Chuck Benbrook, an adjunct professor at Washington State
University's crops and soil science department.
"There is growing evidence that glyphosate is geno-toxic and
has adverse effects on cells in a number of different ways,"
Benbrook said. "It's time to pull back ... on uses of glyphosate
that we know are leading to significant human exposures while
the science gets sorted out."
The column argues that GMO foods and herbicides applied to
them "may pose hazards to human health" not previously assessed.
"We believe that the time has therefore come to thoroughly
reconsider all aspects of the safety of plant biotechnology,"
the column states.
The authors also argue that the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency has erred in recently approving a new
herbicide that uses glyphosate because it relied on outdated
studies commissioned by the manufacturers and gave little
consideration to potential health effects in children.
Glyphosate is best known as the key ingredient in Roundup
developed by Monsanto Co, one of the world's most widely
used herbicides, but it is used in more than 700 products.
It is sprayed directly over crops like corn genetically
engineered to tolerate it and is sometimes used on non-GMO
crops, like wheat before harvest. Residues of glyphosate have
been detected in food and water.
The WHO's cancer research unit after reviewing years of
scientific research from different countries on March 20
classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."
But regulators and agrichemical companies in the United
States and other countries still consider glyphosate among the
safest herbicides in use.
In July, Monsanto said it had arranged for an outside
scientific review of the WHO finding.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, editing by G Crosse)