Prenatal blood tests detect cancer signal in some women

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 5 A new genetic test
that sequences the blood of pregnant women for signs of diseases
such as Down Syndrome in their fetuses are turning up unexpected
results: a diagnosis of cancer in the mother.
In as many as 40 cases, women who took Sequenom Inc's
MaterniT21 test, which scans their genetic code and
that of their fetus, had abnormal changes that could signify
cancer. In at least 26 of these women, that test turned out to
be accurate.
Such tests from Sequenom and other companies, sequence the
mother's blood, which includes both the mother's DNA and fetal
DNA from the placenta. The unintended detection of disease lends
weight to the idea that some cancers can be traced through
non-invasive tests, when tumors shed their DNA into the
bloodstream.
Dr. Eunice Lee, 40, a San Francisco anesthesiologist, was
one of those women.
Speaking at the Scripps Future of Genomic Medicine
Conference, Lee said she was hoping for a normal result for her
baby. Instead, Sequenom advised her to seek cancer screening. A
full body MRI identified a large tumor in her colon, which
doctors removed in the 15th week of her pregnancy.
Sequenom's chief scientific officer, Dr. Dirk van den Boom,
said the company is gathering data on the other women whose
tests indicated abnormalities. So far, he said he is not aware
of any false positive results.
Other researchers have had similar findings. Scientists at
the University of Leuven in Belgium developed a blood test for
signs of Hodgkin's lymphoma after detecting the illness in
pregnant women.
Dr. Diana Bianchi of Tufts University said the noninvasive
prenatal tests represent the "biggest clinical implementation of
genomic medicine to date," with more than 1 million having been
performed since 2011. Other companies offering such tests
include Illumina, privately held Natera and Ariosa
Diagnostics, acquired by Roche in December.
Most often, DNA from the mother comes from bone marrow, but
if she has cancer, it may also be coming from her tumor.
Such results are raising ethical concerns. Lee said she was
not told that the test might identify a cancer. Van den Boom
said the company has struggled about what to do with such
results, but favors disclosing the information.
Bianchi said there is "pressing need" for guidance on how to
disclose unforseen findings discovered by prenatal tests, noting
that there no professional guidelines on how to deal with them.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by David Gregorio)