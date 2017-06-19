Scientists find new biomarker to guide cancer immunotherapy

LONDON, June 19 Scientists said on Monday they
had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that
could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to
respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.
The discovery, reported in the journal Nature Immunology,
suggests doctors and drug developers will need to get smarter in
zeroing in on those people who stand to benefit from the
expensive new drugs, which are revolutionising cancer care.
Drugs such as Merck & Co's Keytruda, Bristol-Myers
Squibb's Opdivo, Roche's Tecentriq and
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi can boost the immune system's
ability to fight tumours, but they only work for some patients.
The current widely used benchmark when giving cancer
immunotherapy is a protein called PDL-1. However, many experts
view PDL-1 as a "blunt instrument", since it does not match
precisely to drug response, leading to the consideration of
other measures, such as the level of mutation in tumours.
The latest research adds a further twist by highlighting the
role of so-called tissue-resident memory T-cells.
Researchers from the University of Southampton and La Jolla
Institute for Allergy and Immunology found that lung cancer
patients with lots of this cell type in their tumours were 34
percent less likely to die than others.
"Having made the first baby steps with PDL-1 testing, we
need to be smarter by using new tests," said Christian
Ottensmeier, a Cancer Research UK scientist who worked on the
study.
"PDL-1 testing is a little bit like saying 'you've got a
Ferrari because it is red'. Many Ferraris are red and many
tumours that are PDL-1 positive will respond to immunotherapy,
but on its own that is not sufficient."
Ottensmeier and colleagues now plan further clinical trials
to see how well their biological predictor can pick out patients
who will benefit from taking Opdivo.
Industry analysts expect the new generation of cancer
immunotherapy drugs to generate tens of billions of dollars in
annual sales by early next decade, with lung cancer the biggest
single market.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)