INSIGHT-Doctors grapple with best use of potent new cancer drugs

* Race is on for immunotherapy combinations in lung cancer
* Merck set to dominate in patients with high PD-L1 protein
* Seventy percent of first-line market still up for grabs
* At stake the health of millions, outlook for drugs giants
By Ben Hirschler
COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 Evelyn O'Flynn still has lung
cancer. But after going straight on to a new immune
system-boosting drug more than a year ago, rather than
traditional hard-to-tolerate chemotherapy, she is feeling great.
"It's like a miracle," said the 72-year-old ex-smoker, who
is about to become a great-grandmother.
As a patient being treated with Merck & Co's
immunotherapy drug Keytruda, O'Flynn is one of the lucky ones.
Data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology
(ESMO) congress suggest her early treatment with immunotherapy,
as part of a clinical trial in Britain, will become standard for
a growing number of patients.
But there is a catch: it doesn't work for all.
Giving immunotherapy on its own only seems to work better
than chemotherapy in previously untreated lung cancer patients
who have high levels of a protein called PD-L1, which makes them
more receptive to immunotherapy.
From now on, oncologists in Copenhagen have been told, lung
cancer patients should be routinely tested for this biomarker.
However, only a quarter to a third of non-small cell lung
cancer patients have tumours with at least 50 percent of cells
producing PD-L1, leaving the majority unserved and around 70
percent of the market still up for grabs.
The inability to treat everyone with monotherapy using one
single drug is a blow for Bristol, which tried to make treatment
with its Opdivo drug work across the board, only to fail
comprehensively in a major clinical trial.
But it has opened up the field to rivals like Merck, Roche
and AstraZeneca, which own what could be among
the biggest-selling drugs of all time, and all companies are now
racing to find smart ways to combine treatments.
Oncologists poring over immunotherapy trial results at
Europe's biggest cancer meeting have learnt one thing: finding
optimal treatments for different patient groups will take more
research.
"I think the future of immunotherapy will be defined over
the next 10 or 15 years," said lung cancer specialist Solange
Peters from Lausanne University Hospital, one of the organisers
of the Copenhagen meeting.
Despite immunotherapy successes and the prospect of a
potential market worth up to $40 billion in sales, veteran
cancer experts urge caution.
"In oncology, we see these kind of waves from cosmic
pessimism to over-optimism, so we have to be cautious," ESMO
President Fortunato Ciardiello said.
Investors, though, were quick to position themselves as
shares in Bristol fell 10 percent in early trade on Monday,
while Merck hit its highest level since 2001.
FIGHTING BACK
By taking the brakes off the immune system and allowing the
body's natural killer cells to home in on tumours, immunotherapy
offers a different approach to toxic chemotherapy treatment,
which causes collateral damage to healthy tissue.
It is not without side effects but it is a kinder option,
which also promises much longer-lasting efficacy.
Bristol, Merck and Roche have U.S. approval for
immunotherapies, while Bristol and Merck also sell their drugs
in Europe. China, however, has yet to licence them.
Lung cancer, the world's biggest cancer killer with an
annual death toll of 1.6 million, will account for by far the
largest portion of future prescriptions, although immunotherapy
is used additionally in melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma and cancers
of the bladder, kidney, head and neck.
With Merck set to sweep the board in lung cancer
monotherapy, doctors are looking to the next phase of the story
and there is a growing consensus that combination treatments are
the future for remaining patients with lower PD-L1 levels.
"Clearly, the race is on," said Jean-Charles Soria, a
professor of medicine at France's Institut Gustave Roussy, of
the looming battle for dominance in the combination market.
In theory, researchers believe, it should be possible to get
more people to respond by adding other drugs to the mix in order
to coax the immune system to fight back against cancer cells.
Most attention so far has been on combining two
immunotherapies, although this raises questions over cost, with
each medicine typically priced at $100,000 to $150,000 a year.
The strategy creates an opportunity for AstraZeneca, which
has lagged rivals so far but hopes to jump ahead with a drug
cocktail that should report clinical results early next year.
Bristol is chasing the same idea, although its
double-immunotherapy trial is not expected to have results until
2018.
But the ESMO meeting has also raised the prospect of another
approach -- successfully combining immunotherapy and
chemotherapy.
A lot of scientists have been sceptical of this idea in the
past, and there are still questions over whether patients will
have a long-lasting response, but positive data from a mid-stage
study at ESMO suggests the concept has real promise. Roche
and Merck are both enthusiastic.
Steering a path through all these permutations is going to
be a challenge and ESMO's Ciardiello says the cancer community
must await more clinical trial results over the next few years.
"I think we live in great times for rendering cancer a
curable disease but it will take time because the more we learn,
the more we understand that it is hugely complex," he told
Reuters.
$30-40 BILLION SALES
While nobody yet knows what the "gold standard" treatment
regimen is going to be, it is already clear this new generation
of drugs is going to be big.
"Every time we come back to the immunotherapy market we are
amazed at just how large the opportunity is," said Leerink
analyst Seamus Fernandez, who sees combined annual sales of $30
billion to $40 billion for drugs like Keytruda and Opdivo, as
well as rivals from Roche, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.
How the market will ultimately divide between companies is
still unclear but Merck certainly emerges from the past weekend
in Copenhagen as the main winner.
That underscores a shift in expectations that has been
evident since August, when Bristol first revealed its
monotherapy trial had failed.
British patient O'Flynn, whose tumours shrunk dramatically,
is just glad she has a chance to try something new.
"My brother had cancer and he had chemotherapy, which was
very gruelling. But I haven't experienced any real side effects,
apart from a bit of tiredness."
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Peter Millership)