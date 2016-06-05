J&J myeloma drug, in combo regimen, delays worsening of the disease

| June 5
June 5 Johnson & Johnson's therapy for
advanced multiple myeloma sharply reduced the risk of disease
progression when taken with two standard treatments for the
blood cancer, according to research the company hopes will pave
the way for wider use of the treatment.
The drug, Darzalex, received U.S. approval in November for
use by itself among patients who had received at least three
prior treatments for myeloma, a cancer of infection-fighting
white blood cells.
Data from a late-stage trial involving 498 patients who had
previously undergone one or more myeloma treatments was released
on Sunday. In the study, one group received Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co's Velcade and the steroid
dexamethasone, while the other group received Darzalex in
combination with those two drugs.
After more than seven months, 61 percent fewer patients
taking the Darzalex combination experienced a worsening of their
disease compared with those taking the standard two-drug
regimen, meeting the trial's main goal. The median time to
progression of disease has not yet been reached for the Darzalex
group, compared with 7.2 months for patients taking the two-drug
combo.
The study was stopped in March after an independent data
monitoring committee found the Darzalex regimen showed a
statistically significant benefit.
Some 19 percent of patients in the Darzalex group showed no
further sign of disease, versus 9 percent of those taking
Velcade and dexamethasone. Significant disease reduction was
seen in 83 percent taking the Darzalex regimen, versus 63
percent in the two-drug combination.
The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology, in Chicago.
The infused medicine, which has a list price of $135,000 for
the first full year of treatment, blocks the CD38 protein found
on myeloma cells. It was approved based on favorable data from
two smaller trials, including a study in which tumors shrank in
29 percent of patients.
Dr. Antonio Palumbo, the study's lead researcher, said in an
interview that overall toxicity in the Darzalex regimen was
similar to that seen with the two standard treatments. That may
help the J&J drug become a second-line treatment, in combination
with Velcade and dexamethasone, he said.
The most common side effects for both drug combinations
included low blood platelets, diarrhea and anemia.
Palumbo, melanoma unit chief at the University of Torino,
Italy, said data from another late-stage study of Darzalex is
expected later this month and will probably mirror strong
results seen in his own study.
In that trial, patients received Darzalex in combination
with Celgene Corp's leading Revlimid (lenalidomide)
treatment and with dexamethasone.
Mark Wildgust, global head of hematology at J&J, said the
company hopes the trial results will allow it to market Darzalex
as an earlier treatment, and in combination with standard
medicines.
The National Cancer Institute estimates there are 26,850 new
cases of multiple myeloma each year in the United States. The
average life expectancy is four years.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Leslie Adler)