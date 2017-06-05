Kite to launch mid-stage leukemia trial in fourth quarter 2017

| CHICAGO, June 5
CHICAGO, June 5 Kite Pharma Inc said on
Monday it planned to launch in the fourth quarter of this year a
Phase 2 trial of its experimental T-cell therapy in leukemia
patients, possibly at a lower dose than is currently being
tested.
Updated early stage trial data presented at the annual
meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology showed that
use of the therapy, axi-cel, induced remission in 73 percent of
11 evaluated patients with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia
(ALL).
Axi-cel belongs to a new class of therapies called chimeric
antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T) using a complicated process of
extracting immune system T cells from an individual patient,
altering their DNA to sharpen their ability to spot and kill
cancer cells, and infusing them back into the patient.
"We are encouraged by the results in this extremely
difficult-to-treat patient population," said Kite Chief
Executive Officer David Chang.
Axi-cel is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for treatment of advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a
different type of blood cell cancer.
In the current trial of adults with advanced ALL, Kite said
27 percent of patients had severe cytokine release syndrome
(CRS), a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition,
and 55 percent suffered serious neurological problems.
As previously reported, one patient died due to CRS.
Kite said that to improve the safety profile of axi-cel,
more patients would be given the anti-inflammatory drug Actemra
after their infusions, and it would test a lower
500,0000-cells-per-kilogram dose of the CAR-T cells.
In the current ALL trial, patients are given either 2
million- or 1 million-cells-per-kg of body weight.
"Our assessment is that there isn't much difference between
those two - no loss of efficacy, so we decided to look at one
more dose of 500,000 cells per kg," Chang said.
Competitor Juno Therapeutics Inc gave up earlier
this year on developing CAR-T candidate JCAR015 for ALL after
toxicities and patient deaths. Both JCAR015 and axi-cel target a
protein called CD19 found on cancerous blood cells.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Peter Cooney)