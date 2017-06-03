Loxo's targeted drug helps variety of advanced cancers in small study

| June 3
June 3 Three quarters of patients with a wide
variety of advanced cancers responded to a Loxo Oncology Inc
therapy that targets a specific genetic defect,
according to data from a small study presented on Saturday at
the year's most important oncology meeting.
The drug, larotrectinib, directly targets an acquired rather
than inherited genetic defect called TRK fusions. In such
patients, TRK genes abnormally attach to other genes, triggering
accelerated cancer cell growth.
If approved, the oral therapy would mark a major step toward
treatment based on a patient's or the cancer's genetic traits
rather than whether the disease originated in the lung, breast
or elsewhere.
"What we're seeing here is the original promise of precision
medicine," said Dr. David Hyman, chief of early drug development
at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York who led
the study.
Merck & Co's immunotherapy Keytruda last month
became the first cancer drug to win U.S. approval based on
specific genetic biomarkers regardless of the site of the
original tumor.
The Loxo-funded larotrectinib study followed 50 TRK
fusion-positive patients with more than a dozen different types
of advanced cancer, including lung, pancreatic, breast and
colon. Seventy-six percent of patients experienced significant
tumor shrinkage, including complete remission in 12 percent.
"This is a real breakthrough," said Hyman, who presented the
data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in
Chicago. He said the response rate exceeded expectations. "These
are people who had no hope by and large."
Researchers have yet to determine other key benchmarks of
performance, including median overall survival, progression-free
survival or duration of response as most patients were still
alive and responding after one year.
Nearly all responders remained on the drug or received
potentially curative surgery, with the longest ongoing response
out to 25 months so far.
Loxo expects to apply late this year or early next for U.S.
approval. The Food and Drug Administration granted larotrectinib
its breakthrough designation, given to medicines it deems
potentially important advances in serious diseases.
Up to 5,000 U.S. patients a year are diagnosed with the TRK
defect, but Hyman said there could be more if testing becomes
more common. Comprehensive genetic testing can detect TRK fusion
and more specific tests are being developed.
Pediatric patients in the trial had a type of cancer called
infantile fibrosarcoma, a disease with a high rate of TRK
fusion. In some cases it can be cured with amputations or other
disfiguring surgeries.
Researchers found that after treatment with larotrectinib,
less radical limb-sparing surgery may be an option.
They were particularly struck by the drug's lack of
toxicity. No patients discontinued treatment due to side
effects.
"This is a safety profile that feels to me more like a drug
for a chronic medical condition like high blood pressure than a
cancer therapy," Hyman said.
