Merck immunotherapy drug shows promise in bladder cancer

MADRID, Sept 29 Merck & Co's new immune
system drug Keytruda has produced encouraging results in early
tests against bladder cancer, according to a company-sponsored
study, prompting the firm to prepare a clinical trial later this
year.
Keytruda is the first in a new wave of immune-boosting
medicines to be approved for treating melanomas in the United
States, but it also has potential in a range of other cancers.
Bladder cancer is seen as a disease that is likely to be
amenable to such drugs, which are designed to help the body's
own immune system fend off cancer by blocking a protein known as
Programmed Death receptor (PD-1), or a related target PD-L1.
Roche has a similar experimental drug that is
currently in the lead in addressing the specific indication of
bladder cancer.
In Merck's study involving 29 people with PD-L1 positive,
advanced bladder cancer, seven patients -- or 24 percent -- saw
their tumours shrink after being given Keytruda, Elizabeth
Plimack of Philadelphia's Fox Chase Cancer Center told the
European Society of Medical Oncology on Monday.
Based on this data, Merck said it would initiate a pivotal
Phase III study this year to further explore the use of Keytruda
in advanced bladder cancer.
Promising results using Keytruda in stomach cancer were also
reported on Sunday.
