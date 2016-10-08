UPDATE 1-Novartis challenges Pfizer with strong breast cancer drug data

* 44 pct improvement in progression-free survival in study
* Novartis' ribociclib to take on Pfizer blockbuster Ibrance
* Study leader says both drugs show very similar results
(Adds further comment from study leader, more on sales
prospects)
By Ben Hirschler
COPENHAGEN, Oct 8 An experimental Novartis
pill given with an older drug kept advanced breast
cancer in check far longer than standard treatment alone,
putting it on track to challenge Pfizer's blockbuster
Ibrance, data showed on Saturday.
Patients taking ribociclib with letrozole were 44 percent
less likely to see their disease progress or to die, a keenly
awaited clinical trial found.
Novartis' ribociclib works in a similar way to Ibrance and
is set to be second to market in the category. It is expected to
go on sale next year, ahead of Eli Lilly's rival
abemaciclib.
Ibrance has been quickly adopted by oncologists and is
tipped by analysts to sell some $2.1 billion in 2016, according
to Thomson Reuters consensus forecasts.
The 44 percent reduction in progression-free survival seen
with ribociclib, which is also known as LEE011, compared with a
42 percent fall reported in a comparable late-stage trial
involving Ibrance.
Lead researcher Gabriel Hortobagyi of the MD Anderson Cancer
Center in Houston said the two drugs appeared very similar both
in terms of their efficacy and side effects.
"This is a practice-changing study and when it (ribociclib)
is approved by the appropriate regulatory agencies it will be
one of the major choices," he told reporters.
The news may prompt industry analysts to increase sales
forecasts for the drug. Currently, consensus forecasts for
ribociclib are $1 billion in 2021 against $5.8 billion for
Ibrance.
Alessandro Riva, head of cancer drug development at
Novartis, told Reuters he believed the data showed that
ribociclib was "at least as good" as Ibrance.
Like Ibrance, ribociclib caused a decline in white blood
cells. The Novartis drug was also associated with signals of
potential liver and heart problems, although these issues were
well managed.
"The addition of ribociclib to letrozole does increase the
rate of toxicity, but overall, if we evaluate the magnitude of
clinical benefit, there is definitely a benefit to be gained
from adding ribociclib," said Giuseppe Curigliano of the
European Institute of Oncology.
Novartis announced in May that the 668-patient trial was a
success but full details were only unveiled in Copenhagen at the
annual European Society for Medical Oncology congress. They were
also published online in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Patients on letrozole alone went a median 14.7 months before
their disease progressed, while the median point was not reached
in the ribociclib combination arm because so many of those
patients remained healthy.
The number of deaths in the study was also too low to allow
researchers to calculate an impact on overall survival.
In August, Novartis won breakthrough therapy designation
from U.S. regulators for ribociclib as a first-line treatment
for advanced breast cancer and the company plans to file the
medicine for approval worldwide this year.
Like Pfizer's Ibrance, which has a U.S. list price of around
$10,000 a month, ribociclib blocks enzymes known as
cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6.
Both drugs are designed for patients whose tumours grow in
response to oestrogen and whose cancer is not caused by the HER2
protein. This is the most common type of breast cancer.
(Editing by Susan Thomas and John Stonestreet)