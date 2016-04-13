Sean Parker sets up $250 mln cancer immunotherapy collaboration

| April 13
April 13 A $250 million grant from Silicon
Valley billionaire Sean Parker, announced on Wednesday, aims to
speed development of more effective cancer treatments by
fostering collaboration among leading researchers in the field.
The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy will include
over 40 laboratories and more than 300 researchers from six key
cancer centers: New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering, Stanford
Medicine, the University of California, Los Angeles, the
University of California, San Francisco, Houston's University of
Texas MD Anderson and the University of Pennsylvania in
Philadelphia.
"Any breakthrough made at one center is immediately
available to another center without any kind of IP (intellectual
property) entanglements or bureaucracy," Parker, the co-founder
of music-sharing website Napster and the first president of
Facebook, told Reuters in an interview.
The institute will focus on the emerging field of cancer
immunotherapy, which harnesses the body's immune system to fight
cancer cells.
Recently approved drugs such as Yervoy and Opdivo from
Bristol Myers Squibb Co and Merck & Co Inc's
Keytruda have helped some patients sustain remission. But those
first-generation therapies do not work for everyone, and
scientists are trying to understand how to make them more
effective.
"Very little progress has been made over the last several
decades," Parker said, referring to cancer drug research.
"Average life expectancy has only increased three to six months
with some of these drugs that cost billions to develop."
THREE KEY RESEARCH AREAS
The institute has identified three key areas of research -
modifying a patient's own immune system T-cells to target a
tumor; studying ways to boost patient response to current
immunotherapy drugs; and research to identify other novel
targets to attack a tumor.
Parker said the current system of cancer drug development
discouraged the kinds of risk-taking that could lead to a major
breakthrough.
The new institute "is paradigm shifting," said Dr. Jedd
Wolchok, chief of the melanoma and immunotherapeutics unit at
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
He said it would alleviate the need for scientists to secure
grants, which he said took up at least 30 percent of his time,
foster collaboration among accomplished scientists and provide
access to the newest information processing and data technology.
"I have no doubt this will allow us to make progress, and to
make it much more quickly," Wolchok said.
The Parker Institute aims to ensure members can easily share
research discoveries and tools, as well as jointly conduct
clinical trials with standardized data collection and
operations.
Parker said the aim was to maximize the return on investment
by holding off on licensing deals until later in the research
process, or even after a drug has been approved by regulators.
Any profits would be funneled back into the institute.
Patented discoveries made by the cancer center researchers
will be shared 50-50 with the institute. A committee with
members from each cancer center as well as representatives of
the Parker Institute will review potential licensing deals.
Jeff Bluestone, a professor at UCSF and an early researcher
of immunotherapy, was appointed president of the Parker
Institute.
Parker credited his late friend Laura Ziskin, a Hollywood
producer known for such films as "Pretty Woman" and founder of
Stand Up To Cancer, with raising his awareness of the need to
overhaul cancer research. She died of the disease in 2011.
"Losing Laura transformed me," he said.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter
Cooney)