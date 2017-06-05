Pfizer drug delays lung cancer growth longer than Astra's Iressa-study

| June 5
June 5 A targeted drug being developed by Pfizer
Inc held advanced lung cancer in check longer than
AstraZeneca's Iressa in newly diagnosed patients, but
with a higher rate of side effects, according to data presented
on Monday.
The late-stage study of 452 patients with EGFR-positive
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared Pfizer's next
generation oral drug, dacomitinib, with the older standard
treatment that also targets abnormal epidermal growth factor
receptor genes in advanced lung cancer.
Dacomitinib delayed the cancer from worsening for 14.7
months compared with 9.2 months for Iressa, a measure known as
progression-free survival, researchers reported. That translates
into a 41 percent lower risk of cancer progression with the
experimental medicine.
The data was presented at the American Society of Clinical
Oncology meeting in Chicago.
With the increased potency, however, came stronger
suppression of normal EGFR genes in healthy tissue in the skin
and gastrointestinal tract, causing a higher rate of acne and
diarrhea, researchers reported.
About 60 percent of patients receiving the Pfizer drug in
the study had the dose lowered due to side effects. Liver enzyme
abnormalities were the most common serious side effect observed
in the Iressa patients.
Despite the higher rate of side effects, "the activity seen
in this study should allow for consideration of this effective
therapy in this patient population," Dr. Tony Mok from Chinese
University of Hong Kong, who led the study, said in a statement.
Pfizer said it expects to discuss the data with regulatory
authorities as it plans to seek approvals for the drug.
Boehringer Ingelheim already markets a next generation EGFR
inhibitor for advanced NSCLC called Gilotrif (afatinib) that
the Pfizer drug would compete with if approved.
Iressa, known chemically as gefitinib, was among the first
targeted drugs that replaced chemotherapy as a treatment of
choice for these patients.
About 140,000 patients worldwide and 15,000 in the United
States are diagnosed each year with EGFR-positive NSCLC.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)