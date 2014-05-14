Roche immuno-oncology drug shows promise against bladder cancer

May 14 Roche Holding's drug from a
closely watched new class of cancer immunotherapies showed
promise against advanced bladder cancer in a small, early stage
study, according to data released on Wednesday.
Roche has previously released data from studies testing the
drug, MPDL3280A, against advanced melanoma, lung and kidney
cancers, helping to generate excitement among physicians and
healthcare investors for the class of medicines that help the
body's immune system fight disease. The study was the first to
test this type of immunotherapy against advanced bladder cancer.
The biotech drug, known as a PDL1 inhibitor, is an antibody
that blocks a tumor's ability to camouflage itself so that it
can be recognized and attacked by the immune system.
Anti-PDL1 drugs, and related anti-PD-1 drugs being developed
by Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and
others, are viewed as one of the most important new mechanisms
to fight cancer. Wall Street has forecast multibillion-dollar
sales for the medicines once they win regulatory approval.
Among 20 patients with advanced bladder cancer whose tumors
were found to be PD-L1 positive, the tumors shrank by at least
30 percent for 10 of them, for a 50 percent response rate,
according to a brief summary of data that will be presented at
the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
meeting in Chicago.
Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer, told Reuters:
"A 50 percent response rate is quite remarkable and it certainly
compares favorably with what we and others have seen with
immunotherapy for other tumor types."
One of those 10 patients had a complete response, showing no
sign of the cancer after at least six weeks of treatment.
The response rates could increase over time, as similar
therapies have been shown to help the immune system learn to
attack cancer cells long after treatment begins. All of the 10
patients were still responding at the time the data had to be
submitted, researchers said.
The median time to response was 43 days, which was
considered fairly swift, as it typically takes the immune system
longer to make a dent against cancer compared with the body's
reaction to harsher treatments, such as chemotherapies, or
targeted drugs.
"To see an early response with immunotherapy is a very
notable finding," Horning said.
There were no immune system-related side effects reported
and only one patient experienced a side effect deemed to be
serious, which was fatigue-related, the company said.
Roche is using a diagnostic test to identify tumors that are
deemed PD-L1 positive in an effort to select patients most
likely to benefit from the drug.
PD-L1 positive means that the PD-L1 protein is expressed on
the surface of cancer cells or immune cells present in the
tumor. If little or no PD-L1 is present, the patient is
considered PD-L1 negative.
The company will also present results from PD-L1 negative
patients in the study at the May 30-June 3 ASCO meeting, as well
as updated longer-term follow-up data and results from more
patients that were not yet available.
The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 75,000 new
cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed in the United States
and about 15,600 Americans will die from the disease in 2014.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Dan Grebler)