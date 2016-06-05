UPDATE 1-Roche therapy helps 24 pct of untreated bladder cancer patients-study

(Adds outside doctor comment)
By Bill Berkrot
June 5 A newly approved immunotherapy from Roche
Holding proved effective as an initial treatment for
some patients with advanced bladder cancer, according to data
presented on Sunday.
Results of the mid-stage trial could help make the case that
the drug, Tecentriq, should become the first option therapy of
choice for patients with metastatic bladder cancer, according to
a researcher leading the study.
Known chemically as atezolizumab, Tecentriq last month won
U.S. approval for bladder cancer that had progressed following
chemotherapy, becoming the first new drug for the disease in 30
years.
The latest study tested the Roche drug, given by injection
every three weeks, in 119 patients deemed ineligible for
standard cisplatin chemotherapy.
Nearly a quarter of the patients experienced at least 30
percent tumor shrinkage with no new lesions, including 7 percent
who had no sign of cancer.
Dr. Arjun Balar of New York University Langone Medical
Center, the study's lead investigator, said he did not expect to
see complete responses in these patients, most of whom had seen
their cancer spread to the lungs, liver or bones.
"In my opinion it absolutely needs to be considered as a
potential new first-line standard of care," said Balar, who
presented the data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology
scientific meeting in Chicago.
Tecentriq belongs to a new class of biotechnology drugs
called PD-L1 inhibitors that help the immune system fight cancer
by blocking a mechanism tumors use to evade detection. They are
similar to PD-1 inhibitors from Merck & Co and
Bristol-Myers Squibb that have extended survival in
advanced melanoma and lung cancer patients.
At a list price of $12,500 per month, Tecentriq costs
roughly the same as Keytruda and Bristol's rival Opdivo.
After an average follow-up of 14.4 months into treatment, 75
percent of the responders had not experienced disease
progression. Researchers estimate the median overall survival
will be 14.8 months.
The typical survival prognosis for advanced bladder cancer
patients who cannot receive cisplatin is 9 to 10 months,
researchers said.
The drug is far less toxic than chemotherapy, researchers
said, with 6 percent of patients discontinuing therapy due to
side effects. Far more patients typically discontinue
chemotherapy, and many refuse it altogether.
Dr. David Nanus, who was not involved in the study, said
oncologists see many older patients who cannot tolerate
chemotherapy and many with impaired kidney function not eligible
to benefit from cisplatin.
"It's extremely exciting for that group of patients to see
these durable remissions," said Nanus, chief of hematology and
oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian
Hospital.
An estimated 77,000 people in the United States will be
diagnosed with bladder cancer this year, making it the fifth
most common cancer in adults.
