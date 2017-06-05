Roche's Alecensa bests Pfizer's Xalkori in lung cancer trial

| CHICAGO, June 5
CHICAGO, June 5 Roche Holding AG's
Alecensa halted the spread of lung cancer for a median of 15
months longer than treatment with rival Pfizer Inc's
Xalkori with fewer side effects, according to trial results
presented on Monday.
Both drugs are designed to treat advanced non-small cell
lung cancer in patients with a mutation of the ALK gene, which
is found in about 5 percent of all NSCLC patients.
About 12,500 Americans are diagnosed with ALK-positive NSCLC
each year, according to the American Society of Clinical
Oncology, which featured the study results at its annual meeting
in Chicago.
Alecensa, or alectinib, is currently approved only for
people with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC that worsens despite
treatment with Xalkori, or crizotinib, which is approved as an
initial treatment.
Sales of the Roche drug totaled 182 million Swiss francs
last year ($189 million), while Pfizer's Xalkori sales were $145
million.
The 303-patient trial found that Alecensa reduced the risk
of cancer progression or death by 53 percent compared with
Xalkori. Patients on the Roche drug lived for a median of 25.7
months before their cancer worsened, compared with 10.4 months
with Xalkori.
Researchers said cancer spread to the brain for just 9
percent of Alecensa patients, compared with 41 percent of the
Xalkori group.
The study "establishes alectinib as the new standard of care
for initial treatment in this setting," according to lead study
author Dr. Alice Shaw, director of thoracic oncology at
Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Severe side effects, including fatigue, constipation and
muscle aches were seen in 41 percent of Alecensa patients and 50
percent of Xalkori patients.
Pfizer said it is continuing "to build on the success of
Xalkori" by investigating numerous biomarker-driven therapies
and immuno-oncology agents, including late-stage trials of an
experimental ALK/ROSI inhibitor called lorlatinib.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by James Dalgleish)