FEATURE-Looking for lessons in cancer's "miracle" responders

By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Nearly every oncologist can
tell the story of cancer patients who beat the odds, responding
so well to treatment that they continued to live many years
disease-free, while most of their peers worsened and eventually
died.
Dr. David Solit decided to find out why.
Solit, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer
Center in New York City, delved into the case of a woman with
advanced bladder cancer who volunteered for a 45-patient study
of the Novartis drug Afinitor. He discovered that a combination
of two gene mutations made her particularly receptive to the
treatment.
"Every other patient died, but she's without evidence of
disease for more than three years now," said Solit.
Over the past century, such patients - sometimes called
"outliers" or "super responders" - have stood out by staging
remarkable recoveries, or long-term benefit, from cancer drugs
that provide little or no help to others. Little heed has been
paid to them because there was no way to know why they fared so
well. In most cases, the drugs that helped them were abandoned
because they helped too few patients.
Now, armed with huge advances in genetic sequencing
technology and growing knowledge of the genetic underpinnings of
cancer, a handful of top academic centers are taking a new look
at outlier patients. The research may lead to new uses for
well-known treatments as it becomes clearer why particular
patients respond so well, or even revive drugs left for dead if
the right patient population for the treatment can be
identified.
"These experiences have always been out there, where
somebody's grandmother was told she had two months to live and
they tried something and she bounced back," said Dr. Bill Hahn,
an oncologist with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "But nobody
ever understood why grandma responded in such a really amazing
way."
The Bethesda, Maryland-based National Cancer Institute (NCI)
and academic researchers it sponsors have just launched "super
responder" initiatives to match patients having little-known
gene mutations to drugs already shown to help others with the
same mutations, even if their tumors are for a variety of
organs.
New York's Sloan-Kettering, prompted largely by Solit's
research, aims to create an "outlier" clinic devoted to
explaining exceptional responses. Other projects are underway at
Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center and Boston's Dana-Farber.
Drugmakers are cautious, if only because they are
sufficiently busy trying to develop new medicines against some
300 identified cancer gene mutations. With the priority on
developing drugs that will help large numbers of patients, they
are reluctant, at least for now, to look backward to salvage
failed drug studies.
"We've tried to develop our drugs very specifically so we
actually develop the drug for the right population of patients"
in the first place, said Sandra Horning, a senior oncology
executive at Roche's Genentech unit.
But Harold Varmus, director of the NCI, says drugmakers
stand to benefit hugely from outlier research.
"(Drugmakers) are struggling now," Varmus said. "They know
there's a lot of genetic damage in tumors, but they don't know
which kind of genetic damage represents the best target for
developing new drugs."
GENOME SEQUENCING AS STEP ONE
Fueling the research is new technology that has brought the
cost of sequencing the human genome down from tens of millions
of dollars to about $5,000. The cost of such analysis is
expected to drop to as little as $1,000 in the next few years.
"It will be cheaper to do your whole genome sequencing than
to get an MRI scan," said Dr. Christopher Austin, director of
the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. "When
that happens, identifying whether a mutation is making you an
exceptional responder will be much easier."
Austin expects special-responder research will eventually
link individual gene mutations to totally different ailments
beyond cancer, allowing drugmakers to broaden the use of their
medicines.
A tumor sample from Solit's patient underwent whole genome
sequencing - meaning all genes within it were analyzed for
mutations, or variations, in the repeat stretches of compounds
called bases that make up the genetic code.
"She had 17,000 mutations in her tumor that were not found
in her normal cells," Solit said. After months of analyzing 140
mutations that were considered suspects, two of them - genes
named TSC1 and NF2 - stood out.
"It was like, 'Wow,' that's why the patient was unique, and
why even though Afinitor was generally disappointing in the
bladder cancer trial, it was the right drug for her," Solit
said. "It was the combination of both mutations that probably
led to her complete response," especially the TSC1 mutation.
Zeroing in on the two genes - among more than 20,000 human
genes that make proteins - would not have been possible even
five years ago, Solit said. "Maybe we would have looked at one
gene and if that didn't show anything we'd look at another. Now
we can sequence the entire genome and look at every gene, every
needle in the haystack, at the same time."
By linking the TSC1 mutation to bladder cancer, Solit has
discovered a new "biomarker," or suspected link, to the disease,
while simultaneously identifying a possible appropriate drug for
patients with any type of cancer who have that mutation.
The next step, he said, is to develop a diagnostic test for
the TSC1 mutation and use it to screen patients being treated at
his hospital for all varieties of cancer.
"We hope by year's end to be routinely doing TSC1 testing on
large numbers of patients," Solit said. "The mutation could be
important across tumor types."
Once a small group of patients with the mutation is
identified, they would all be treated with Afinitor - which is
now approved for cancers of the breast, kidney and pancreas -
regardless of the type of cancer.
"If I was sitting in a pharmaceutical firm and I read about
David Solit's case, I would say, 'Gee, this is a remarkable
change: the mutations that can be found are reasonable targets
for developing drugs,'" the NCI's Varmus said.
RESURRECTING DRUGS, FINDING NEW USES
Hundreds of drugs have been abandoned over the years after
failing clinical trials, although many had their own exceptional
responders.
Some of those drugs could be resurrected, and newer ones
could be saved, if the genetic links are established, Solit
said. He sees Roche's Avastin as a candidate for study for new,
or more targeted, uses as well.
With annual sales of more than $6 billion, Avastin is
approved to treat cancers of the colon, lung and kidney.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late 2011 withdrew
its approval of Avastin for breast cancer, three years after
clearing it for the condition. Subsequent research showed the
drug was not effective enough to justify its risks, even though
some women had strong responses to the medicine.
Philippe Bishop, a senior research executive at Roche's
Genentech unit, said exceptional responses have been seen in
patients taking Avastin for breast cancer and other cancers, but
no specific genetic reason has been identified.
To get a clearer picture, the company last year started an
online study called Invite, in which patients who have taken
Avastin are asked to donate a saliva sample for genetic
analysis, and to complete a survey that can help assess whether
they had an exceptional response to Avastin.
"We're trying to correlate what makes them unique and maybe
what part of their genetic makeup makes them do so well," Bishop
said, adding that exceptional response would be defined as being
alive for a long time without their disease getting worse.
MD Anderson, meanwhile, is encouraging its doctors to submit
tumor samples from exceptional responders in past drug trials
for a detailed genetic analysis.
"We're looking at data from several dozen trials in a variety
of cancers," said senior researcher Dr. Funda Meric-Bernstam.
She noted exceptional responders also include patients who
fare exceptionally poorly in trials, in terms of side effects or
development of drug resistance. "They are the flip side of the
coin, so we want to know why their tumor outsmarted the drug."
That information could help in designing drugs that sidestep
side effects and produce more-prolonged benefit.
Novartis, like Genentech and other drugmakers, designs its
cancer studies around patients with a single pre-identified
cancer-gene mutation.
But research chief Mark Fishman said the Swiss drugmaker has
also begun routinely sequencing tumors of the patients for
another 300 known cancer-gene mutations before they enter
early-stage studies, an extra step that could help explain
eventual exceptional responses to its drugs.
"In any given patient, if we analyze only one gene we may
not have a complete enough picture of the cancer because
sometimes you have a time bomb sitting in another gene," Fishman
said. Such interaction of cancer genes is a main reason drugs no
longer work - why the cancer recurs - after an initial period of
effectiveness from a drug, he said.
Dana-Farber's Hahn said he knows of no trials that have
pulled together patients having the same gene mutation as one
already tied to a special response to a given drug. But
Dana-Farber, the NCI and Sloan-Kettering have such studies on
their drawing boards, he said.
The research centers will have to work together nationally
and overseas to find patients with the shared mutations, Hahn
said. "Even if there are only one or two in individual
hospitals, you can put them together and do a trial that has a
reasonable number of patients."
An NCI initiative is attempting to recover tumor samples
from exceptional responders in up to 200 U.S. drug trials it has
supported. It will sequence them to find "actionable mutations"
that can be targeted for improved treatment.
"This is an incredibly promising opportunity," Varmus said,
"for us to take advantage of our new skills and analyze what's
really wrong with the cancer cell, and figure out if we have
some ways to destroy that cell."