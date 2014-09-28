Failed cancer vaccines might live again with new immune drugs

| MADRID, Sept 28
MADRID, Sept 28 Using vaccines to fight cancer
is a field littered with failures but experts believe it is
possible the approach could get a new lease of life if such
shots are combined with a new class of drugs called checkpoint
inhibitors.
Unlike traditional preventative vaccines, therapeutic cancer
vaccines are designed for people with established disease and
are supposed to boost the patient's immune system to keep
tumours at bay.
Unfortunately, the theory has not worked out in practice
because, while the vaccines are successful at triggering a
response from the "foot soldiers" of the immune system, cancer
cells still manage to escape detection.
The result has been a series of failures with high-profile
experimental cancer vaccines such as Merck KGaA's
Stimuvax and GlaxoSmithKline's MAGE-A3.
GSK threw in the towel on its vaccine in April, dashing
hopes for a project that was once seen as a potential
multibillion-dollar sales opportunity in lung cancer and
melanoma.
Johan Vansteenkiste of Belgium's University Hospitals
Leuven, who led research into use of MAGE-A3 in lung cancer,
reported full results of the failure at a medical meeting on
Sunday and said the setback was a clear disappointment.
But he thinks the new checkpoint inhibitors, which are
designed to stop the molecular trickery that is used by tumour
cells to escape detection by the immune system, could finally
unlock the value of such vaccines.
"For future progress, I think a combination of vaccination
and checkpoint inhibition may be of major interest," he told the
European Society of Medical Oncology annual congress in Madrid.
Advances with checkpoint inhibitors - particularly so-called
PD-1 and PD-L1 drugs being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb
, Merck & Co, Roche and AstraZeneca
- is dominating discussion at this year's ESMO meeting.
The new drugs are generating promising results in a growing
range of tumour types and scientists are now casting around for
novel ways to combine them with other therapies to get even
better outcomes.
Therapeutic vaccines could be one such promising avenue,
since they have very few side effects compared to many harsh
cancer treatments.
Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said earlier this month
that the Swiss drugmaker - the world's largest maker of cancer
drugs - was already exploring ways of combining its checkpoint
inhibitors with vaccines that had failed in tests when given on
their own.
