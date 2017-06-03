Study shows early Zytiga use improves prostate cancer survival

| CHICAGO, June 3
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's
Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40
percent the risk of death for men newly diagnosed with prostate
cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to
new trial results.
The study, presented at the annual meeting of the American
Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago, is most important for
men outside of the United States, where it is more common for
the disease to be diagnosed after it has metastasized.
Zytiga, or abiraterone acetate, is a pill that decreases
production of testosterone, the hormone that stimulates growth
of prostate tumors. The drug is approved for men whose cancer
has worsened after treatment with docetaxel chemotherapy and for
use before chemo for disease resistant to traditional hormone
drugs.
At a U.S. list price of $9,400 a month, Zytiga is expensive.
J&J's domestic Zytiga sales totaled just over $1 billion last
year, and global sales were $2.26 billion.
The new data supports expanding the drug's use to earlier
stages of prostate cancer. J&J is already seeking European Union
approval in that setting, but is still considering whether to
pursue U.S. approval.
"The difference here is ... patients who have not been on
hormonal therapy," said Craig Tendler, head of global medical
affairs at J&J's Janssen division. "This is much less common in
the U.S. where we have very aggressive screening guidelines."
Those guidelines, however, are changing and more men are
declining to undergo testing.
The findings, following 2015 trials showing an advantage
with chemotherapy, offer the first new options for metastatic
prostate cancer patients in nearly 70 years, according to Dr
Karim Fizazi, head of the department of cancer medicine at
France's Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, who led the study.
In late 2011, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a
government-backed panel of independent physicians, recommended
against routine prostate cancer testing, citing concerns that it
often caught harmless tumors that did not need treatment and led
to unnecessary procedures with side effects such as impotence
and incontinence.
Tendler estimated that around 50,000 men a year in developed
countries outside of the United States are initially diagnosed
with metastatic prostate cancer.
At a median of 30 months after beginning treatment, men
taking Zytiga and the steroid prednisone plus standard hormonal
therapy had a 38 percent lower risk of death compared with men
given hormone therapy and a placebo.
Zytiga was also associated with a 53 percent lower risk of
the cancer worsening.
Severe side effects from the drug included high blood
pressure in 20 percent of patients.
Fizazi said a trial to see if Zytiga has a benefit when
added to hormonal therapy and chemotherapy is still under way.
A second study of nearly 2,000 men found that adding Zytiga
to a standard initial regimen of hormone therapy for high-risk,
advanced prostate cancer lowered the relative risk of death by
37 percent.
"We think these will be game-changers," said Dr Daniel
Hayes, ASCO President from the University of Michigan
Comprehensive Cancer Center, who was not involved in the study.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)