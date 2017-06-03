UPDATE 1-Early use of J&J's Zytiga extends prostate cancer survival

(Adds doctors' comments, background)
By Deena Beasley
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's
Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40
percent the chance of death for men newly diagnosed with
high-risk prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the
body, according to new trial results.
The data, which supports expanding the drug's use to earlier
stages of prostate cancer, is "likely to change clinical
practice overnight," said Dr Richard Shilsky, chief medical
officer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which
featured the studies on Saturday at its annual meeting in
Chicago.
J&J is already seeking European Union approval in the
earlier treatment setting, but is still considering whether to
pursue U.S. approval.
Zytiga, or abiraterone acetate, is a pill that decreases
production of testosterone, the hormone that stimulates growth
of prostate tumors. It is approved for men whose cancer has
worsened after treatment with docetaxel chemotherapy and for use
before chemo for disease resistant to traditional hormone drugs.
At a U.S. list price of $9,400 a month, Zytiga is expensive.
J&J's domestic Zytiga sales totaled just over $1 billion last
year, and global sales were $2.26 billion.
"The difference here is ... patients who have not been on
hormonal therapy," said Craig Tendler, head of global medical
affairs at J&J's Janssen division. "This is much less common in
the U.S. where we have very aggressive screening guidelines."
Those guidelines, however, are changing and more men are
declining to undergo testing.
In late 2011, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a
government-backed panel of independent physicians, recommended
against routine prostate cancer testing, citing concerns that it
often caught tumors that did not need treatment and led to
unnecessary procedures with side effects such as impotence and
incontinence.
The latest studies, following 2015 trials showing an
advantage with chemotherapy, offer the first new options for
metastatic prostate cancer patients in nearly 70 years, said Dr
Karim Fizazi, head of the department of cancer medicine at
France's Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, who led one study.
He estimated that just 3 to 5 percent of men in developed
countries have metastatic cancer by the time the disease is
diagnosed, but the number rises to 60 percent in countries like
China and India where screening is less common.
The Gustave Roussy trial showed that at a median of 30
months after beginning treatment, men taking Zytiga and the
steroid prednisone plus standard hormone therapy had a 38
percent lower risk of death compared with men given hormone
therapy and a placebo.
Zytiga was also associated with a 53 percent lower risk of
the cancer worsening.
Severe side effects from the drug included high blood
pressure in 20 percent of patients.
Fizazi said a trial to see if Zytiga has a benefit when
added to hormone therapy and chemotherapy is still under way.
A second study conducted by the University of Birmingham in
the United Kingdom found that adding Zytiga to a standard
initial regimen of hormone therapy for high-risk, advanced
prostate cancer lowered the relative risk of death by 37
percent.
"We think these will be game-changers," said Dr Daniel
Hayes, ASCO President from the University of Michigan
Comprehensive Cancer Center, who was not involved in the
studies.
