Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list

* China's drug reimbursement list last updated in 2009
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state
insurance
* Drugs to treat hepatitis, cancer likely to benefit
* Firms often have to cut prices to make China's drug lists
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 China is set to add more than
300 new and traditional drugs to its list of medicines the state
will help patients pay for, the first change in more than seven
years that will boost treatments for cancer, kidney disease,
hepatitis and haemophilia.
Blockbuster drugs such as GlaxoSmithKline's
hepatitis drug Viread, AstraZeneca's heart drug Brilinta
and Sanofi's chronic kidney disease drug Renvela were
up for inclusion over the coming weeks, industry executives
said, virtually guaranteeing an uplift in sales.
Industry insiders and analysts said oncology drugs were also
likely to be added to national and regional lists. Poor access
to targeted cancer drugs is a hot-button issue in China, where
patients often take on crippling debts or turn to grey markets
to get treatment.
Changes to the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL),
which determines which drugs are part-sponsored by the
government, will be a welcome shot in the arm for global drug
companies, most of whom saw sales growth slow or contract last
year in the world's number two pharmaceutical market.
"It's pretty much the most important list to get on. Being
added can really mean sales of a drug skyrocket," said a
Shanghai-based executive at a large British drugmaker.
Inclusion on the NRDL means a drug is accessible through
state insurance schemes, making it affordable to mass market
consumers. Any new drug approved for sale since the last update
of the list in 2009 was until now largely paid for out-of-pocket
by patients.
Most additions to the list, currently just over 2,000
strong, will be traditional Chinese medicines, but roughly 130
are expected to be modern drugs.
"Inclusion on the list reduces the burden of self-pay, as
drugs on the list can be reimbursed up to 80 percent depending
on local implementation," said Jordan Liu, Shanghai-based
associate principal at healthcare research and services company
QuintilesIMS.
An executive at another global drugmaker said the list was
expected to be published in the "first few months of 2017",
though some analysts said it could be as early as the Lunar New
Year holiday that starts later this week. There could be a
further negotiation period for high-priced drugs.
HORSE TRADING
Drug companies have spent months lobbying government
advisory committees to get their drugs on the NRDL, executives
said. The experts on these committees vote for which drugs to
include.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS)
and the finance ministry are then involved in a final decision,
based on factors including clinical need and cost - though
several industry insiders said the process was opaque and the
measures used to judge criteria such as clinical effectiveness
were unclear.
Even once on the NRDL, drug makers negotiate pricing and
access for their drug on separate provincial lists.
Access to the country's main lists - which includes the NRDL
along with the Essential Drug List (EDL) for the most critical
drugs - also comes with strings attached.
Drugmakers often have to cut prices steeply to be included,
helping China's drive to lower drug prices and rein in a
healthcare bill McKinsey estimates hitting $1 trillion by 2020.
"To gain market access, it's crucial for companies to be
able to show the value of their therapies in terms of improved
outcomes and optimised overall cost-of-care," added
QuintilesIMS's Liu.
GlaxoSmithKline agreed to a 67 percent cut to the price of
hepatitis B drug Viread in May, eyeing in return a major volume
boost. GSK declined to comment for this story.
RARE OPENING
Drugmakers say the update will improve access to medicines
for Chinese patients, who often have to wait years after drugs
are approved in other countries or pay for the latest drugs
out-of-pocket.
"AstraZeneca is pleased that the China government has opened
a review of the national drug reimbursement list, which will
benefit patients in China in terms of both access and
affordability of innovative and high quality drugs," said
Laurence Huang, vice president of government affairs for Asia.
Analysts said local firms could benefit too. CSPC
Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, Sino Biopharmaceutical
Ltd, 3SBio Inc have drugs that have a good
chance to get on to the NRDL.
Dublin-based drugmaker Shire, which specialises in
rare diseases, told Reuters in November that it hoped to get its
haemophilia treatment on the main section of the NRDL as part of
a drive to double its Asian sales by 2020.
Patients currently have only limited access to the drugs.
"This is a rare opening of the NRDL. It is a window of
opportunity," said Peter Fang, Shire's head of Asia Pacific.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques
and Alex Richardson)