UPDATE 2-Pharmacy benefit manager CVS urges rewrite for U.S. heart guidelines

(Adds comments by the AHA and ACC, information on 2013
guidelines)
By Deena Beasley and Ransdell Pierson
Aug 10 CVS Health Corp, the
second-largest manager of drug benefit plans for U.S. employers
and insurers, asked heart specialists on Monday to revamp
guidelines for treating patients with high cholesterol after the
launch of new, expensive medications.
The unusual move is the latest salvo in the war on
escalating U.S. healthcare costs, with insurers using aggressive
tactics to extract steep price discounts from drugmakers, even
for the newest medications, and controlling patient access to
the most expensive drugs.
CVS, in a letter published in the latest edition of the
Journal of the American Medical Association, said current
guidelines, which include a formula for assessing heart disease
risk rather than specific targets for levels of "bad" LDL
cholesterol, do not provide clarity on how to choose the best,
and most cost effective, therapy.
CVS says LDL targets are needed now that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration has approved Praluent, a potent new drug
from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA
that works by blocking a protein called PCSK9 that
helps LDL cholesterol stay in the bloodstream. An FDA decision
on a second PCSK9 inhibitor, Amgen Inc's Repatha, is
expected later this month.
CVS and other pharmacy benefit managers are concerned about
the cost of the PCSK9s compared with older cholesterol fighters
such as statins, which are available as generics for less than
$50 a month. Praluent, given by injection, has a list price of
almost $15,000 a year.
Both Praluent and Repatha, in combination with statins, have
been shown to lower cholesterol by around 60 percent compared
with statins alone.
"The current cholesterol management guidelines do not
provide clarity as to how these expensive new medications could
fit in the treatment paradigm, potentially resulting in some
scenarios where a prescriber could consider a PCSK9 inhibitor
for a low-risk patient," Dr. William Shrank, chief scientific
officer at CVS, said in a statement.
The latest treatment guidelines, issued in 2013 by the
American College of Cardiology and the American Heart
Association, overturned decades of practice in which doctors
screened patients for high cholesterol, then sought to reduce
LDL to a specific level.
The new guidelines dropped an emphasis on specific targets
for LDL levels. Instead, they suggest that an individual
patient's risk of developing heart disease rather than an LDL
number should be used to determine the need for more intensive
treatment.
Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer for CVS, said that
if the guidelines are not changed, CVS will use its own targets,
which will vary depending on patient history. "We expect
patients to first use statins," he said. "If they can't use
statins, or can't make (LDL) targets, then they would use PCSK9
inhibitors."
Some prominent cardiologists have questioned the 2013
guidelines, but the ACC and AHA have shown little appetite to
return to LDL targets. "LDL may or may not correlate to
cardiovascular outcomes," Dr. Kim Allan Williams, president of
the ACC, told Reuters last week.
Williams said on Monday, "The potential of this new class of
drugs is exciting, and we look forward to data from the clinical
trials in progress that could demonstrate whether these new
cholesterol-lowering drugs will benefit a wider group of
patients. In the meantime, ... any changes to them (guidelines)
must be supported by evidence."
The AHA said in response to a request for comments, "We
continually weigh our recommendations against current science
and update our guidance accordingly."
When Praluent was approved last month, Williams said the ACC
recommended that doctors limit prescribing PCSK9 inhibitors "to
the very high risk, hard-to-treat groups approved by the FDA."
In addition, he said patients should otherwise follow the
current cholesterol guidelines, which recommend lifestyle
changes and, if needed, statins for most patients with or at
risk of heart disease.
CVS estimates that about 73 million Americans have elevated
cholesterol.
"PCSK9 inhibitors will be used chronically - generally for
the remainder of the lives of treated patients," CVS said in its
letter. "As a result, most payers, both government and
commercial, are probably considering thoughtful ways to
rationalize the use of these medications."
(Editing by Leslie Adler)