Separate paths lead to promising cholesterol drug

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 26 Discovery of one of the most
promising cholesterol fighters in decades began in 1999 with
Catherine Boileau, a Paris scientist who was seeking a genetic
reason why 19 members of two French families she was studying
had sky-high levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol.
Their LDL levels were in the 300 to 400 range, making them
prone to early heart attack and death. Using gene-mapping,
Boileau and colleagues at Paris-Ouest Medical School theorized
that a gene in a specific area of Chromosome 1 was
responsible.
She published her limited findings in the American Journal
of Human Genetics the same year, an important step in what may
pave the way for the next big breakthrough in treating heart
disease. [ID:nN1E77L1IP]
For the following three years, Boileau and doctoral student
Marianne Abifadel painstakingly analyzed about 50 genes in the
chromosome, but none emerged as the likely culprit. With scores
of other genes left to examine, her phone rang one day.
"I know you don't know me, and I don't know you, but we
seem to be working on something similar," said biochemist Nabil
Seidah from the Clinical Research Institute of Montreal, who
had read Boileau's 1999 paper.
Seidah, in conducting unrelated research, had discovered a
gene on Chromosome 1 which he quickly speculated might regulate
cholesterol. He found the gene produced a protein highly
present on the surface of liver cells, which are responsible
for most of the body's production of cholesterol.
"Catherine asked me, 'How do you know this is the same gene
I'm looking for?' And I said, 'I don't, but I have a hint
because it's very rich in the liver.'"
Boileau then turned her full attention to the gene and its
protein, an enzyme later named PCSK9. It was the ninth member
of a family of enzymes Seidah had discovered, all of which were
involved in activating hormones and cell-surface proteins.
"It was a very bewildering new protein, also found in the
kidney and the brain, but we didn't know what it does," Boileau
said.
Further analysis showed that all affected members of one
French family had an identical mutation in the PCSK9 gene,
while members of a smaller affected family shared a different
mutation.
Although the mutations were different, they both appeared
to have the same effect of creating LDL levels in the
bloodstream five to 10 times higher than levels found in the
general population. Some family members began showing signs of
heart disease in their teenage years.
Boileau and Seidah published their joint findings in June
2003, but were still unaware of just how the gene functioned.
An answer came the following year from Rockefeller
University in New York, where researcher Jan Breslow and his
doctoral assistant Kara Maxwell had conducted mouse studies of
the newly discovered gene and protein.
"We took the gene and put it into a virus, and then
injected the virus into normal mice," thereby elevating their
PCSK9 beyond normal degrees, recalls Breslow. "Within just a
day or two, the mice went from having very low levels of bad
cholesterol to high levels that resemble what we see with
familial hypercholesterolemia. It was a result that was so
clear, and that doesn't come along every day with research."
Breslow's studies showed that PCSK9 wipes out LDL
receptors, proteins that bind to LDL cholesterol in the liver
and remove the artery-clogging substance from the bloodstream.
The mechanism is just one of many ways the body regulates
levels of LDL -- to make sure there is enough of it to perform
vital body functions, although not more than is necessary. By
destroying LDL receptors, PCSK9 allows LDL to build in the
bloodstream.
The specific mutations in PCSK9 found in the French
families -- called "gain-in-function" mutations -- made the
protein 10-fold more active than natural PCSK9 in destroying
LDL receptors. It was doing its job far too well.
A separate discovery in Dallas, Texas, supplied remaining
pieces of the PCSK9 puzzle in 2005.
It came from a laboratory at the University of Texas
Southwestern Medical Center, where Michael Brown and Joseph
Goldstein had won Nobel Prizes in 1985 for discovering the LDL
receptor.
Helen Hobbs and Jonathan Cohen, colleagues of Brown and
Goldstein, discovered that 2 percent of African-Americans in
their study group had a far different inherited mutation in the
PCSK9 gene.
Instead of elevating their LDL levels -- as seen with the
mutations in Boileau's study -- it led to LDL levels a third
lower than those seen in the general population. And the
mutation, by largely disabling PCSK9, had have greatly shielded
the group from heart disease.
The surprise findings suggested that blocking PCSK9 with
drugs might offer similar benefits.
"The therapeutic implications are immense," Brown said
after Hobbs' and Cohen's conclusions were published, calling
them the most important work in cholesterol metabolism since
his and Goldstein's discoveries a generation earlier.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Matthew Lewis)