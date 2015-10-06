Express Scripts sees $750 mln in spending on new cholesterol drugs

Oct 6 Express Scripts Holding Co, the
largest manager of prescription drug plans for U.S. employers
and health plans, said it has reached deals to cover two costly
new cholesterol drugs and expects to spend $750 million on them
next year.
The injected drugs - Repatha from Amgen Inc and
Praluent from partners Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Sanofi AG - each have list prices of more than
$14,000 a year.
They were approved by U.S. regulators during the summer and
belong to a new class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors that
can slash "bad" LDL cholesterol by more than 60 percent.
Express Scripts, which has been a vocal critic of rising
U.S. drug prices, would not comment on how much of a discount it
had negotiated with the manufacturers. It says total U.S.
spending on the new drugs could reach $10 billion next year, far
beyond Wall Street forecasts.
Express Scripts said its agreements with PCSK9 drugmakers
include rebates, restrictions on who can receive the therapy,
protections against price increases and a spending cap. It noted
that drugmakers in the past would not provide a discount to
insurers that limited a drug's use.
But this time, "we have been able to put in place strong
utilization management to make sure only patients that meet
(U.S.) label criteria get on the drug and we get a discount on
top of that," said Chief Medical Officer Steve Miller. "We are
confident that we have received the best price possible for both
products, without needing to exclude either."
The agreements are part of Express Scripts' National
Preferred Formulary list of drugs, which covers for 25 million
Americans.
Wall Street analysts forecast 2016 sales of between $157
million and $609 million for Repatha and between $211 million
and $911 million for Praluent, with sales of each seen rising to
$2.3 billion by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
Express Scripts said that statins, many of which are now
sold as low cost generics, remain the most appropriate therapy
for the large majority of the more than 70 million people with
high cholesterol.
U.S. health regulators have said that PCSK9 treatments
should be used by a much smaller group of people with an
inherited form of very high cholesterol, or people at high risk
of heart attack or stroke who cannot control cholesterol with
statins alone.
But the drugs may be used more widely over time. Amgen and
Regeneron/Sanofi are conducting clinical trials to show that
their PCSK9 medicines can lower the risk of heart attack, stroke
and other serious heart problems.
If a study were to show that PCSK9s are a primary way to
prevent heart attacks and other costly problems, "obviously that
increases the patient population enormously," Miller said.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)